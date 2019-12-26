RavenMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Gus Edwards Ready to Help Ravens Make History

Todd Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back Gus Edwards has played mostly a backup role to Mark Ingram this season.

With Ingram sidelined this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Edwards will take back his starting job and help Baltimore make history.

The Ravens have 3,073 yards rushing this season, which is the third-most all-time behind the 1978 New England Patriots (3,165) and 1973 Buffalo Bills (3,088). Edwards could carry Baltimore past those two teams to break the record.

“To beat this team, we’re going to have to run the ball well," Edwards said. "If we run it for 93 yards, I think that would be good. Everybody has a great mindset right now. Guys are going to step up, and we’re focused on winning more than anything. But to have the record would be nice, as well.”

Edwards led the Ravens in rushing as a rookie last season with 718  yards and two touchdowns on 137 carries. Despite not playing until Week 6, Edwards finished fifth in the NFL in rushing yards by a rookie running back (second among undrafted players behind Denver’s Phillip Lindsay).

“Gus has played really well," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "Gus is playing at a really high level. He has a very big role on our team. He takes it seriously, and he wants to produce, too. He wants to make these big runs ... and he wants to do all of those things. He’s stepped up to the plate very well every time he’s been out there.”

The Ravens signed the veteran Ingram in March and he ran for 1,018 yards with 10 touchdowns. Edwards is third on the team with 518 yards and two touchdowns on 112 carries.

This means Edwards is fresh for the postseason run.

"I feel great. I feel awesome," he said. "That’s a credit to the training room. I think I made it a great part of my season this year to spend a lot of time in there in the tubs and everything, and that’s helped me a lot.”

Rookie Justice Hill (186 yards on 46 carries) could also get some extra work against Pittsburgh. Baltimore (13-2) has already clinched the top seed in the AFC North and has nothing at stake in this game.

"We’re excited. It’s a great opportunity that we have, and I know he’s preparing well, Justice, and I know I’m going to prepare well. We’ll be ready," Edwards said. “Mark [Ingram II] is still going to be just as vocal out there. He’s going to be on the sideline with us, and he’s going to be at practice. I know he’s a team guy, so he’s going to make sure that he’s still heard there.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Will Be Cautious of Steelers 'That Dude Defense'

Todd Karpovich

Robert Griffin III: "It's a very, very, very good defense, great defense, not only statistically, but they're what you call a ‘That Dude Defense.’ They have that dude and that dude and that dude and that dude, so I know they're not going to come into ‘The Bank’ [M&T Bank Stadium] and lay down."

RG3: 'I’m Not Going to Make This Game About Me'

Todd Karpovich

Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III is preparing to make his first start in almost three years. Baltimore has already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs, so several starters, including Lamar Jackson, will not play in the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh.

Michael Pierce Expects Another Street Fight with Steelers

Todd Karpovich

Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce is ready for another epic battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even though the Ravens are resting some starters because they've already clinched the top seed in the playoffs, the rivalry game has not lost any luster. Pittsburgh needs a win and a loss by Tennessee to Houston to make the postseason.

Jackson, Ingram, Yanda Among Ravens Starters Not Playing Week 17

Todd Karpovich

Quarterback Lamar Jackson will be among several starters that will be held out of the game because Baltimore has already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs, according to coach John Harbaugh. Others players that will stay on the sidelines are right guard Marshal Yanda, safety Earl Thomas and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. Running back Mark Ingram suffered a mild to moderate calf injury against the Browns on Sunday also will not play.

Week 17: Ravens-Steelers Preview, Prediction

Todd Karpovich

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and right guard Marshal Yanda will be among the starters who will be held out of the game because Baltimore has already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs. The Steelers need a victory and a loss by the Titans to make the postseason.

Ravens 2020 Opponents Set

Todd Karpovich

In addition to their AFC North schedule against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens will play the NFC East, AFC South and the other division winners in their conference in the 2020 regular season.

Ravens Can Rest Playmakers With No. 1 Seed Secured for Postseason

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are the top seed in the AFC playoffs after routing the Cleveland Browns 31-15 in Week 16. This means Baltimore can rest some key starters in the finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Week 16: Ravens Report Card vs. Browns

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are the top seed in the AFC playoffs after routing the Cleveland Browns 31-15 in Week 16. Here are the grades.

Journey Just Beginning for Ravens

Trevor Woods

Something special is happening in Baltimore. Something special has been happening all season long. And as Karen Carpenter once sang: "We've only just begun."

Merry Christmas! Lamar Jackson Gives O-Line Rolex Watches

Todd Karpovich

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is quick to deflect praise, often crediting his offensive linemen for his success. He further rewarded their performance by providing them with Rolex watches on Christmas Eve.