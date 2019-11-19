Raven
Gus Edwards Thriving in New Role

Todd Karpovich

Ravens running back Gus Edwards took over the starting job as a rookie and led the team in rushing last year.

Baltimore added veteran Mark Ingram this past offseason, and he has gotten the majority of carries this season.

Still, Edwards is an efficient runner and he showed his value with a 63-yard touchdown run that put an exclamation point on a 41-7 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 11.

"Gosh, what a great run. And also, with that, some downfield blocks," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "A couple of weeks ago, Seth Roberts had a 30-yard block downfield, and then yesterday, Miles Boykin had a 30-yard block downfield. Those types of things that you get from wide receivers, we talk about it all the time, but you don’t always see it. That’s what makes those runs go. 

"Gus  made two great runs during the game that were popped, once in the first [half], once in the second half. So, he played a really great game. Of course, Mark [Ingram II] played a great game. Both of those guys got game balls after the game for setting the tone the way they’re running the ball.”

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is the Ravens leading rusher this season with 788 yards on 115 carries, followed by Ingram (667 yards, 136 carries) and Edwards (390 yards. 71 carries).

While Edwards is not carrying the load, he has made the most of his opportunities. Harbaugh has been pleased with his performance and attitude.

"Gus [Edwards] has played really well," Harbaugh said. "Gus is playing at a really high level. He has a very big role on our team. He takes it seriously, and he wants to produce, too. He wants to make these big runs, like you’re talking about, and he wants to do all of those things. He’s stepped up to the plate very well every time he’s been out there.”

Edwards is at peace with mostly backing up Ingram. Furthermore, Edwards can do some damage late in the game when he has fresh legs and the opposing defensive line is worn down, underscored by his long run against Houston.

Edwards is also appreciative of the camaraderie in the running backs room. The Ravens are 8-2 and are in first place of the AFC North. 

“We’ve got great chemistry. Great leaders on the offensive side," said Edwards, who had 718 yards with two touchdowns last season. "Guys that have a lot of heart. Whatever the play call is, we’ve got to make it work. That’s the belief we have in each other. I think we’re rolling, and we need to keep building off of this. Anything is possible for this team at this point.”

