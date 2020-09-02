SI.com
John Harbaugh lobbies for Big Ten to play football this fall

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — "Free the Big Ten."

Ravens coach John Harbaugh lobbied for the conference to play football this fall. 

Harbaugh's brother, Jim, is the head coach at Michigan and he also expressed a desire to play. 

"I’ll throw a little controversy out there. This is my position, I say free the Big 10," Harbaugh said. "Free the Big 10. Let’s go play some football. Let’s get Michigan and Ohio State and all those great teams playing some football out there."

The Big Ten canceled all fall sports amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The hope is the conference can begin the football season in late November, early January, or later next spring 

Jim Harbaugh expressed disappointment about the decision, contending the university, staff, coaches and players followed every guideline to ensure safety. 

"Our student-athletes and coaches want to compete," Harbaugh said in a statement. "They have committed, trained and prepared their entire lives for this opportunity, and I know how much they’re disappointed at this time. I share in their disappointment today.

President Donald Trump reportedly had a conversation with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren about playing football in the fall. 

John Harabugh said the Big Ten should follow the lead of the SEC, which opens its season Sept. 26. Two other Power 5 conferences, the ACC and Big 12, are also proceeding with their fall schedule.  

 "Michigan had zero positive tests in August. They’re doing a great job with their protocols and those guys want to play. For anybody that wants to opt out, they can. They can. Their families should have that choice just like the Southeast Conference gave the players and families that choice. And most of them, as you know, decided to play as a family. So, I think the Big Ten families and players should have that choice."

