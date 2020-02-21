John Harbaugh to Skip Scouting Combine

Ravens coach John Harbaugh will not attend the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine because of recent knee replacement surgery, according to multiple reports.

Harbaugh, who was named the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year this past season, is not the only coach bypassing the trip to Indianapolis. Neither the Broncos nor the Rams are sending their assistants to the event, according to reports.

However, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta be in Indianapolis and is expected to meet with the media on Feb. 25.

The Ravens captured the AFC North title for the second-consecutive season behind a franchise-record 12-game winning streak. Baltimore also set a franchise record for victories (14-2) behind an offense that ranked first in the NFL in points per game (33.2) and a defense that allowed the third-fewest points per game (17.6). The Ravens earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed for the first time in franchise history.

Harbaugh was also named the 2019 NFL Coach of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America. He is the winningest head coach in Ravens franchise history and has the highest winning percentage since taking over in 2008.

Harbaugh and the Ravens should be able to reload for the 2020 season with a solid group of players returning, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, who won also won MVP honors.

Baltimore is looking to change the look of its offense again this offseason. The Ravens broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record (3,296 yards). Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season, finishing with 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

The Ravens impressive run ended in a 28-12 loss to the sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

"We are not going to be sitting on our hands, schematically," Harbaugh said. "We are not going to be saying ‘OK, we have this offense and this defensive system that was hard for people to deal with, and we are good.’ We understand that we are going to be studied on both sides of the ball, by every single team in the league, very thoroughly. We will be the first team that they will pull the tape up on and watch."

ESPN's Jamison Hensley was the first to report Harbaugh would miss the combine.