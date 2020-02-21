RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

John Harbaugh to Skip Scouting Combine

Todd Karpovich

Ravens coach John Harbaugh will not attend the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine because of recent knee replacement surgery, according to multiple reports. 

Harbaugh, who was named the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year this past season, is not the only coach bypassing the trip to Indianapolis. Neither the Broncos nor the Rams are sending their assistants to the event, according to reports. 

However, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta be in Indianapolis and is expected to meet with the media on Feb. 25.

The Ravens captured the AFC North title for the second-consecutive season behind a franchise-record 12-game winning streak. Baltimore also set a franchise record for victories (14-2) behind an offense that ranked first in the NFL in points per game (33.2) and a defense that allowed the third-fewest points per game (17.6). The Ravens earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed for the first time in franchise history.

Harbaugh was also named the 2019 NFL Coach of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America. He is the winningest head coach in Ravens franchise history and has the highest winning percentage since taking over in 2008.

Harbaugh and the Ravens should be able to reload for the 2020 season with a solid group of players returning, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, who won also won MVP honors.

Baltimore is looking to change the look of its offense again this offseason. The Ravens broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record (3,296 yards). Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season, finishing with 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

The Ravens impressive run ended in a 28-12 loss to the sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

"We are not going to be sitting on our hands, schematically," Harbaugh said. "We are not going to be saying ‘OK, we have this offense and this defensive system that was hard for people to deal with, and we are good.’ We understand that we are going to be studied on both sides of the ball, by every single team in the league, very thoroughly. We will be the first team that they will pull the tape up on and watch." 

ESPN's Jamison Hensley was the first to report Harbaugh would miss the combine. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Potential Second-Year Impact of Marquise Brown

Several Ravens players marveled at the speed of receiver Marquise Brown last season. Brown was surprised because wasn't even running at 100 percent.He had undergone offseason Lisfranc surgery on his right foot the prior offseason and he was hampered by the injury for most of his rookie year. Still, Brown had the ability to run past defenders and made several high-light reel receptions. He was the top wide receiver on the team with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Mark Andrews Was Ranked Among Best Tight Ends in 2019

Mark Andrews' performance in 2019 earned him the designation as one of the best performing tight end in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus. The ratings were based on yards per route run, passer rating when targeted, deep receiving performance, slot receiving performance, drop rate, contested targets/catches, yards after contact per reception/forced missed tackles and run-blocking/pass-blocking, among other metrics. San Francisco's George Kittle was ranked as the best overall tight end.

Todd Karpovich

Invading the Enemy: Is Steelers NT Javon Hargrave a Possible Free-Agent Target for Ravens?

The Ravens might need to replenish their defensive line because of the potential loss of some key players. Michael Pierce, Justin Ellis, Domata Peko and Jihad Ward are unrestricted free agents. The Ravens could help fill the void by signing Steelers nose tackle Javon Ward, according to a report by Pro Football Focus. PFF predicts Hargrave will ink four-year, $48 million deal with Baltimore with $28 million in guaranteed money.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Gets the Hall-of-Fame Treatment

Lamar Jackson had one of the best seasons of any quarterback in NFL history. Now, that performance will be immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The shrine recently received a jersey and helmet worn by Jackson during the past season. The items will go on display in late February in the "Pro Football Today Gallery" to commemorate Jackson's record-setting season when he became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010.

Todd Karpovich

Will Ravens End LSU Drought in 2020 Draft?

Baltimore has never taken someone from the SEC school in 24 years of NFL Drafts, spanning 201 total selections, including one supplemental pick in 2007. The Ravens have taken 11 players from both Alabama and Oklahoma, which is the most among all schools. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta could end that LSU drought this year, maybe even in the first round. There are a pair of Tigers that could be potentially be on the Ravens radar with the 28th overall pick, according to draft analysts.

Todd Karpovich

by

Robbo15_

Ravens Will Closely Monitor O-Line Dynamic

The Ravens offensive line was among the best in the NFL last season, paving the way for a record-setting running attack.While Baltimore would like to keep that unit mostly intact, there is some uncertainty that might affect the offseason because of a pending retirement, suspension and an injury.

Todd Karpovich

Make or Break Season for Several Ravens

Several Ravens players will need to make an impact this upcoming season because they will be in the final year of their contract. Their performance could earn them a contract extension in Baltimore if they play well or looking for a new home if they falter.

Todd Karpovich

Marlon Humphrey Ranked Among Upper Echelon of Defensive Backs

Marlon Humphrey has emerged as one of the best defensive backs in the NFL. Since 2017, Humphrey ranks sixth among all players with 40 passes defended, according to NFL Stats. Humphrey had perhaps his best season in 2019. He earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl after finishing with 65 tackles, three interceptions (-14 yards), a team-leading 14 passes defended, three fumble returns — two were returned for touchdowns — and two forced fumbles, helping the Ravens' defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

Todd Karpovich

Another Linebacker Emerges as Potential Target for Ravens in 2020 NFL Draft

It's no secret the Ravens need to boost their pass rush this offseason. Many draft experts predict the team will find that playmaker with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. One of the latest players being linked to the Ravens is LSU edge outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, according to Will Brinson, of CBS Sports. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Chaisson is the third-rated linebacker in this year's draft.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Formula Has Ravens Getting a Pair of Compensatory Picks in 2020 NFL Draft

The Ravens will add another pair of fourth-round selections in the 2020 NFL Draft by virtue of compensatory picks, according to the latest formula by Over the Cap. Baltimore gets the extra picks because of the loss of linebacker C.J, Mosley and receiver John Brown via free agency in last year's offseason. Under the compensatory system, teams are allotted extra draft picks if they lose more high-priced free agents than they sign the previous year.

Todd Karpovich