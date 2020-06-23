RavenCountry
John Harbaugh confident NFL season will proceed as planned

Todd Karpovich

Ravens coach John Harbaugh won't "run scared" from the COVID-19 pandemic and he's optimistic that NFL training camp and the regular season will proceed as planned.

“Nobody can predict the future. That’s in God’s hands," said Harbaugh, who wore a protective mask around his neck during a Zoom call. "It’s all to be determined. I’m confident that it’ll happen. I know I’m very hopeful. I’m praying for it. I want it to happen, and I think it will happen; I believe it will happen. 

"I think we will have protocols in place, and the testing is the main thing – that seems to be the biggest piece and the most important piece right now to making sure that we don’t have a spread in the building, those kinds of things. But we’ll trust the higher powers on that one.” 

The NFL has canceled all of the preseason workouts because of the ongoing threat with the coronavirus. Coaches were finally allowed back into their respective practice facilities earlier this month.

However, the league has experienced ominous signs over the past several weeks. 

Several people tested positive for COVID-19 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice facility, the team announced. Several players on both the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys, including running back Ezekiel Elliott, have also reportedly tested positive for the virus. 

The NFL is implementing social distancing guidelines for teams during training camp because of the pandemic. 

Harbaugh is ready to adapt to those challenges and he continues to prepare for the NFL season that will likely look much different than previous years, especially if fans are not allowed to attend games. 

"People are going to interact with one another," he said. "It’s the nature of sports, it’s the nature of life. People are still interacting with one another in the world, as well. I’m not one, personally, to run scared from a virus, or anything else. I’m just not going to do it, personally, in my own life. 

"Although, I’ll be smart, and I’ll do what you’ll ask and respect the protocols. We’ll do everything we can to respect the protocols – and more. ... We have, probably, the best building in the league." 

