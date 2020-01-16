John Harbaugh Named PFWA'S 2019 Coach of the Year; Roman Asst. Coach of Year

John Harbaugh, who led the Ravens to a 14-2 record, the AFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, was named the 2019 NFL Coach of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America.

Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman oversaw an explosive Ravens offensive unit that set NFL records for rushing yards and featured three PFWA All-NFL selections was selected as the 2019 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

The Ravens captured the AFC North title for the second-consecutive season behind a franchise-record 12-game winning streak. Thanks to four players on the PFWA’s All-NFL team: quarterback Lamar Jackson (who also was voted as the PFWA’s 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player), guard Marshal Yanda, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, placekicker Justin Tucker and All-AFC outside linebacker selection Matt Judon, the Ravens earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed for the first time in franchise history.

The Ravens set a franchise record for victories behind an offense that ranked first in the NFL in points per game (33.2) and a defense that allowed the third-fewest points per game (17.6).

This is the first PFWA Coach of the Year honor for Harbaugh, and the first Coach of the Year honor for the Ravens’ franchise.

Roman was elevated to the Ravens’ offensive coordinator position following the 2018 season. Under the 21-year coaching veteran, the 2019 Baltimore offense led the league in points per game (33.2), rushing yards per game (206.0), was second in total offense yards per game (407.6), and the Ravens became the first NFL team to average over 200 rushing yards and 200 passing yards in a season.

Baltimore shattered several single-season franchise records for total touchdowns (64), points (531), total net yards (6,521) and first downs (386). The Ravens’ run game set an NFL season record for most rushing yards with 3,296, and the offense led the NFL in big plays with 142 (98 rush, 44 pass). Baltimore also led the NFL with an average 34:37 time of possession.

The Ravens offense was changed in 2019 to take advantage of the skills of quarterback Lamar Jackson, the 2019 PFWA NFL Most Valuable Player, who accounted for 43 total touchdowns, including 36 passing TDs. He also set an NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 1,206.

Roman is the second Ravens assistant to win the PFWA award established in 1993, joining Rex Ryan (2006).

San Francisco’s general manager John Lynch, whose moves helped the 49ers earn the NFC West title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed with a 13-3 record, was selected as the 2019 NFL Executive of the Year.