RavenMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

John Harbaugh Named PFWA'S 2019 Coach of the Year; Roman Asst. Coach of Year

Todd Karpovich

John Harbaugh, who led the Ravens to a 14-2 record, the AFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, was named the 2019 NFL Coach of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America.

Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman oversaw an explosive Ravens offensive unit that set NFL records for rushing yards and featured three PFWA All-NFL selections was selected as the 2019 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

The Ravens captured the AFC North title for the second-consecutive season behind a franchise-record 12-game winning streak. Thanks to four players on the PFWA’s All-NFL team: quarterback Lamar Jackson (who also was voted as the PFWA’s 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player), guard Marshal Yanda, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, placekicker Justin Tucker and All-AFC outside linebacker selection Matt Judon, the Ravens earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed for the first time in franchise history. 

The Ravens set a franchise record for victories behind an offense that ranked first in the NFL in points per game (33.2) and a defense that allowed the third-fewest points per game (17.6).

This is the first PFWA Coach of the Year honor for Harbaugh, and the first Coach of the Year honor for the Ravens’ franchise.

Roman was elevated to the Ravens’ offensive coordinator position following the 2018 season. Under the 21-year coaching veteran, the 2019 Baltimore offense led the league in points per game (33.2), rushing yards per game (206.0), was second in total offense yards per game (407.6), and the Ravens became the first NFL team to average over 200 rushing yards and 200 passing yards in a season. 

Baltimore shattered several single-season franchise records for total touchdowns (64), points (531), total net yards (6,521) and first downs (386). The Ravens’ run game set an NFL season record for most rushing yards with 3,296, and the offense led the NFL in big plays with 142 (98 rush, 44 pass). Baltimore also led the NFL with an average 34:37 time of possession. 

The Ravens offense was changed in 2019 to take advantage of the skills of quarterback Lamar Jackson, the 2019 PFWA NFL Most Valuable Player, who accounted for 43 total touchdowns, including 36 passing TDs. He also set an NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 1,206.

Roman is the second Ravens assistant to win the PFWA award established in 1993, joining Rex Ryan (2006).

San Francisco’s general manager John Lynch, whose moves helped the 49ers earn the NFC West title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed with a 13-3 record, was selected as the 2019 NFL Executive of the Year.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Towsonravens
Towsonravens

Another well-deserved honor

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lamar Jackson Named NFL MVP By Pro Football Writers of America

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson received the NFL Most Valuable Player award from the Pro Football Writers of America. Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Another Look at the Ravens' Salary Cap

Baltimore has a core nucleus of young players still performing under their rookie contracts. The Ravens will have about $34 million in room under the salary cap when the 2020 league year opens in March — a significant improvement from previous years. The Ravens were able to free up more than $20 million in cap space for each of the next two years by trading quarterback Joe Flacco and his hefty contract to the Denver Broncos.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW

Ravens Roster Decisions: Unrestricted Free Agents

After a disappointing loss in the playoffs, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta must turn his attention to the offseason. DeCosta, now in his second-year at the helm, has several potentially difficult decisions to make with several players. Here is a breakdown of the unrestricted free agents.

Todd Karpovich

by

Robbo15

Ravens Roster Decisions: Restricted Free Agents, Exclusive Rights, Team Options

The Ravens have the financial flexibility in 2020 to be active in the free agent market and also extend some key players. In addition to 17 unrestricted free agents, GM Eric DeCosta has to make some tough decisions with other players on the current roster. Here is the breakdown.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW

Ravens Pro Bowl Notes

The Ravens tied the 2007 Dallas Cowboys for the most players ever selected to a Pro Bowl in one season when right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was added to the roster. Brown replaces Oakland Raiders tackle Trent Brown, who was scratched with a chest injury. The Ravens also have three offensive linemen on the Pro Bowl roster with Brown, right guard Marshal Yanda and left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Confident Jackson Will Quickly Bounce Back from Playoff Disappointment

The future success of the Baltimore Ravens hinges on Lamar Jackson.The second-year quarterback was mesmerizing this season, setting numerous records and leading the Ravens to the best record in the NFL.However, much of the hype surrounding Jackson ended with a quick exit from the postseason. All of Jackson's detractors that were silenced during the regular season suddenly had more ammunition for their criticism.

Todd Karpovich

Miles Boykin Looking to Take Next Step After Mostly Quiet Rookie Season

Ravens rookie Miles Boykin was already looking ahead to next season just one day after the team lost in the divisional round of the playoffs to Tennessee. The third-round pick from Notre Dame showed flashes of potential when he was given an opportunity in a mostly quiet first year with the team. Boykin caught 13 passes for 198 yards with two touchdowns during the regular season.

Todd Karpovich

by

MAM

Marlon Humphrey Doubles Down on Playoff Criticism

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was not in the mood to mince words, Moments after the top-seeded Ravens were upset by sixth-seeded Tennessee 28-12 in the AFC divisional playoffs, Humphrey said he and his teammates were going to have the wear the label of playoff failures. "I think you have to look at yourself in the mirror, and I think this team's identity right now is to get in the playoffs and choke," Humphrey said. "It is what it is. This is just the hard truth."

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Shakes Off Playoff Criticism

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has never worried about the naysayers. So, when he was questioned about losing an opening playoff game for the second straight year, Jackson dismissed the potential criticism.

Todd Karpovich

by

Robbo15

Marcus Peters Finds a Home in Baltimore

The Ravens showed their appreciation for Marcus Peters by signing him to a three-year, $42 million extension late in the regular season. After spending time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams in his first five years in the league, Peter might have found a longer-term home in Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich