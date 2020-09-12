John Harbaugh won't be sporting the face shield like Andy Reid

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Even though John Harbaugh is close friends with Chiefs coach Andy Reid, he is not taking any fashion tips from him.

Harbaugh watched the Chiefs and Texans play in the NFL opener where Reid wore a full face shield on the sidelines.

It's not a look the Ravens coach will emulate when his team begins the season against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 13.

“I had a thought about it, and then I saw it," Harbaugh joked. "Actually, it got put in my office and I thought it might be good, because what happens is with this … I wear glasses to read the play cards and the glasses fog up, especially when it’s humid. It’s been really humid here, right? It’s been humid [with] all the rain and everything. My glasses were fogging up today at practice, so I thought maybe the face shield would help. But I dismiss that after last night."

The relationship between Harbaugh and Reid spans decades, and they're two of the most successful coaches in the NFL.

Harbaugh was in charge of special teams for the Philadelphia Eagles when Reid took over as the head coach in 1999. Reid retained Harbaugh for the job and the two have been close ever since.

While Harbaugh has learned much from Reid over the years, he won't follow in his footsteps with the face shield. However, Reid might have started a trend in Kansas City.

"The face shield [has] a fogging problem, but I looked in the mirror and I was like, ‘Eh. I don’t think so.’ My wife mentioned to me last night … Andy [Reid] is one of my best friends, but she did mention to me last night that in the Kansas City area, there are going to be a lot of Halloween outfits with face shields and mustaches and foggy face shields. Wow. That was tough.”