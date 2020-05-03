Harbaugh: No 'Redshirt' Year for Baltimore Ravens Rookies

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh has lofty expectations for this year's rookie class.

They're expected to push the veteran players for a starting job.

Welcome to the NFL.

But the restrictions with COVID-19 that have prompted virtual workouts in the short-term could be a challenge for both the young players and coaches.

"You want them ready to compete," Harbaugh said. "We’re not drafting them to redshirt them. We’re drafting them to play them as freshmen. You want them to play, and we’re going to do everything we can to get them ready and get them on the field – even though we won’t be hand-in-hand, so to speak, we’ll be socially distanced – but we can still teach our offense, our defense, and our special teams this [virtual setting].”

The player facing the highest expectations is Patrick Queen, the Ravens' first-round pick from LSU. Queen will enter training camp atop the depth chart at inside linebacker, a key area of need for Baltimore. Queen and Malik Harrison, a rookie third-round pick will likely patrol the middle of the field in a 3-4 defense.

Queen is embracing his role. He is the first player the Ravens have ever drafted from LSU.

“You all are going to get the most energetic player from this draft, the most passionate, the most dominant, the most studious person that you’re going to get out of this draft," Queen said. "I bring a lot to the table.”

The Ravens made a surprise selection with the addition of Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins in the second round. Baltimore didn't need a running back with Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill already on the roster. But DeCosta pounced when Dobbins fell to them with the 55th overall pick.

Dobbins has the talent to quickly move up the depth chart.

“He's a very talented guy with electric skills and played at a very high level in a really good conference [on] one of the best teams in college football, so we're excited to get him," Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said about Dobbins. "He fits us, and I think he's going to be a guy that is going to be a dangerous player for us and give us the depth to do what we like to do.”

Offensive Tyre Phillips, a third-round pick from Mississippi State, will move from tackle to guard to compete for the starting job vacated by Marshal Yanda. Phillips could battle second-year player Ben Powers and newly acquired D.J. Fluker for that role.

A pair of young receivers — Devin Duvernay and James Proche — are expected to battle for playing time on offense and with special teams.