RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Harbaugh: No 'Redshirt' Year for Baltimore Ravens Rookies

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh has lofty expectations for this year's rookie class.

They're expected to push the veteran players for a starting job.

Welcome to the NFL. 

But the restrictions with COVID-19 that have prompted virtual workouts in the short-term could be a challenge for both the young players and coaches. 

"You want them ready to compete," Harbaugh said. "We’re not drafting them to redshirt them. We’re drafting them to play them as freshmen. You want them to play, and we’re going to do everything we can to get them ready and get them on the field – even though we won’t be hand-in-hand, so to speak, we’ll be socially distanced – but we can still teach our offense, our defense, and our special teams this [virtual setting].”

The player facing the highest expectations is Patrick Queen, the Ravens' first-round pick from LSU. Queen will enter training camp atop the depth chart at inside linebacker, a key area of need for Baltimore. Queen and Malik Harrison, a rookie third-round pick will likely patrol the middle of the field in a 3-4 defense.

Queen is embracing his role. He is the first player the Ravens have ever drafted from LSU. 

“You all are going to get the most energetic player from this draft, the most passionate, the most dominant, the most studious person that you’re going to get out of this draft," Queen said. "I bring a lot to the table.”

The Ravens made a surprise selection with the addition of Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins in the second round. Baltimore didn't need a running back with Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill already on the roster. But DeCosta pounced when Dobbins fell to them with the 55th overall pick.

Dobbins has the talent to quickly move up the depth chart. 

“He's a very talented guy with electric skills and played at a very high level in a really good conference [on] one of the best teams in college football, so we're excited to get him," Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said about Dobbins. "He fits us, and I think he's going to be a guy that is going to be a dangerous player for us and give us the depth to do what we like to do.” 

Offensive Tyre Phillips, a third-round pick from Mississippi State, will move from tackle to guard to compete for the starting job vacated by Marshal Yanda. Phillips could battle second-year player Ben Powers and newly acquired D.J. Fluker for that role.

A pair of young receivers — Devin Duvernay and James Proche — are expected to battle for playing time on offense and with special teams. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Antonio Brown Donning a Baltimore Ravens Uniform ... On Snapchat

There has been wide speculation about Antonio Brown joining the Baltimore Ravens and the mercurial wide receiver added more fuel to the rumor on social media.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rafstrategies

Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens Are the Perfect Match

The Baltimore Ravens decision to select Patrick Queen in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft was also popular in Baton Rouge, La.

Todd Karpovich

Pandemic Hasn't Changed Focus for Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has not lost his focus amid all of the restrictions with COVID-19.

Todd Karpovich

How the 2020 NFL Draft Impacts the AFC North, Overall Grades

The Baltimore Ravens added 10 players in the 2020 NFL Draft; the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, and Pittsburgh Steelers made upgrades to their roster.

Todd Karpovich

by

thegreatestofalltime

NFL Scouts Dish on Baltimore Ravens Draft Class

The Baltimore Ravens filled some key needs in the 2020 NFL Draft, most notably at linebacker, with the offensive and defensive lines and at wide receiver.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Officially Add Two More Rookie Free Agents to Mix

Baltimore Ravens signed Redlands cornerback Jeff Hector and Kennesaw State fullback Bronson Rechsteiner.

Todd Karpovich

Fantasy Outlook: Baltimore Ravens Running Back J.K. Dobbins

Many of you watching the draft were probably shocked that the Baltimore Ravens took J. K. Dobbins with the 55th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dr. Roto

Baltimore Ravens Officially Sign Three Rookie Free Agents

Baltimore Ravens sign Trystan Colon-Castillo, Center, Missouri; Tyler Huntley, Quarterback, Utah; and, Nick Vogel, Kicker, Alabama Birmingham

Todd Karpovich

Geno Stone Brings Football Savvy to Baltimore Ravens

Iowa safety Geno Stone initially caught the attention of the Baltimore Ravens because of his football I.Q.

Todd Karpovich

Devin Duvernay Has Baltimore Ravens Excited

Coach John Harbaugh almost jumped out of his seat and pumped his first when the Baltimore Ravens landed Devin Duvernay in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Todd Karpovich