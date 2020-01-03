Harbaugh Offers More Support for Coordinators Interviewing for Head Coaching Jobs

John Harbaugh echoed his support for a pair of his coordinators in the running for head-coaching vacancies.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman interviewed for the top job in Cleveland on Thursday, Jan. 2

Defensive coordinator Don Martindale was scheduled to interview for the New York Giants head-coaching position on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Both Roman and Martindale were then expected to be back at the Ravens' practice facility to game-plan for the team's opponent in the AFC divisional playoff game against the Bills, Titans or Texans.

"Greg [Roman] is more than ready," Harbaugh said. "He didn't need really any advice, but he seeks it. ‘Wink’ [Don Martindale] is the same way. They ask, so I try to present anything I can think of that might be valuable. I try to share it with them, but I know they both have spent a lot of time with [executive vice president] Ozzie [Newsome], as well. Who better to spend time with than Ozzie Newsome?

"They both did that, so they'll be very prepared. Both of those guys would be great head coaches in the National Football League. I put [assistant head coach/pass coordinator/wide receivers coach] Dave Culley in the same category. It's just a matter of the fit, whatever coach that the team sees as the best fit for their team and organization.”

Martindale said it would take a tremendous offer for him to leave Baltimore, coach John Harbaugh and owner Steve Bisciotti.

The Giants fired Pat Shurmur this week after two seasons and are looking for their third head coach in the past four years.

"It needs to be an opportunity of a lifetime," Martindale said New Year's Eve. "We love it here, we love this city, we love the culture here in the building. I love working for Harbs and Mr. Bisciotti. Out of fairness to all of the other teams ... we're playing in a one-game playoff game. Credit to the players. It's because of how well they played that my name even gets mentioned."

Martindale served as the defensive coordinator for the Broncos in 2010 before joining the Ravens in 2012 as the linebackers coach. He was promoted to defensive coordinator after Dean Pees briefly retired in 2018.

Under Martindale, Baltimore finished the 2018 season as the league's top-ranked defense, allowing an NFL-best 292.9 yards per game. Baltimore also permitted the league's second-fewest points per game (17.9), just behind Chicago's 17.7.

The Ravens were ranked fifth for overall defense this season, allowing 300.6 yards per game. He also helped revamp the Ravens' secondary that was ranked in the bottom third of the league in the early part of the season to among the best in the NFL entering Week 17.

Roman is credited with helping the Ravens implement one of the most fearsome attacks in the NFL.

The Ravens (14-2) set a franchise record for wins and broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record (3,296 yards). Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season, finishing with 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is ranked first in the NFL with a franchise-record 36 touchdown passes and third with a 113.3 quarterback rating. Jackson is sixth among all players with 1,206 yards rushing.

“All of us would probably say that we want to be a head coach, and that’s what you work towards," Roman said. "You work long and hard, and our families are a big part of that, as well. I’m very grateful to be in an organization that encourages that, that mindset. Everything has its place. You have to be able to compartmentalize, and that is something that is in its own box on the shelf. When that opportunity comes, it will be addressed.

"Right now, as I said, we have three opponents that we’re getting ready for, and we have a lot of balls in the air, so to speak, for all you jugglers out there. My focus is certainly on our guys and our team and our offense and whatnot. So, in all due time, those things will be addressed.”