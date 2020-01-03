RavenMaven
Harbaugh Offers More Support for Coordinators Interviewing for Head Coaching Jobs

Todd Karpovich

John Harbaugh echoed his support for a pair of his coordinators in the running for head-coaching vacancies.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman interviewed for the top job in Cleveland on Thursday, Jan. 2

Defensive coordinator Don Martindale was scheduled to interview for the New York Giants head-coaching position on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Both Roman and Martindale were then expected to be back at the Ravens' practice facility to game-plan for the team's opponent in the AFC divisional playoff game against the Bills, Titans or Texans. 

"Greg [Roman] is more than ready," Harbaugh said. "He didn't need really any advice, but he seeks it. ‘Wink’ [Don Martindale] is the same way. They ask, so I try to present anything I can think of that might be valuable. I try to share it with them, but I know they both have spent a lot of time with [executive vice president] Ozzie [Newsome], as well. Who better to spend time with than Ozzie Newsome? 

"They both did that, so they'll be very prepared. Both of those guys would be great head coaches in the National Football League. I put [assistant head coach/pass coordinator/wide receivers coach] Dave Culley in the same category. It's just a matter of the fit, whatever coach that the team sees as the best fit for their team and organization.” 

Martindale said it would take a tremendous offer for him to leave Baltimore, coach John Harbaugh and owner Steve Bisciotti.

The Giants fired Pat Shurmur this week after two seasons and are looking for their third head coach in the past four years.

"It needs to be an opportunity of a lifetime," Martindale said New Year's Eve. "We love it here, we love this city, we love the culture here in the building. I love working for Harbs and Mr. Bisciotti. Out of fairness to all of the other teams ... we're playing in a one-game playoff game. Credit to the players. It's because of how well they played that my name even gets mentioned."

Martindale served as the defensive coordinator for the Broncos in 2010 before joining the Ravens in 2012 as the linebackers coach. He was promoted to defensive coordinator after Dean Pees briefly retired in 2018.

Under Martindale, Baltimore finished the 2018 season as the league's top-ranked defense, allowing an NFL-best 292.9 yards per game. Baltimore also permitted the league's second-fewest points per game (17.9), just behind Chicago's 17.7.

The Ravens were ranked fifth for overall defense this season, allowing 300.6 yards per game. He also helped revamp the Ravens' secondary that was ranked in the bottom third of the league in the early part of the season to among the best in the NFL entering Week 17.

Roman is credited with helping the Ravens implement one of the most fearsome attacks in the NFL.

The Ravens (14-2) set a franchise record for wins and broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record (3,296 yards). Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season, finishing with 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is ranked first in the NFL with a franchise-record 36 touchdown passes and third with a 113.3 quarterback rating. Jackson is sixth among all players with 1,206 yards rushing.

“All of us would probably say that we want to be a head coach, and that’s what you work towards," Roman said. "You work long and hard, and our families are a big part of that, as well. I’m very grateful to be in an organization that encourages that, that mindset. Everything has its place. You have to be able to compartmentalize, and that is something that is in its own box on the shelf. When that opportunity comes, it will be addressed. 

"Right now, as I said, we have three opponents that we’re getting ready for, and we have a lot of balls in the air, so to speak, for all you jugglers out there. My focus is certainly on our guys and our team and our offense and whatnot. So, in all due time, those things will be addressed.”

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Towsonravens
Towsonravens

I think the Ravens will be able to keep Roman and Martindale for at least another season.

Lamar Jackson's Return to Practice Leads to Spirited Exchange

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens received some good news when quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice this week after battling the flu. The Ravens are enjoying their status as the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. However, that does not mean the team has lost any of its focus.

Ravens Land Five Players on 2019 AP NFL All-Pro Teams

Todd Karpovich

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was among five Ravens' players named to the 2019 AP NFL All-Pro teams. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters and kicker Justin Tucker joined Jackson on the First Team. Right guard Marshal Yanda was named yo the Second Team. Linebacker Matthew Judon received votes.

Lamar Jackson Candidate for FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year Awards

Todd Karpovich

The NFL announced that Ravens’ Lamar Jackson is a finalist for the 2019 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year.Jackson led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes and ranked third in the league with a career-high 113.3 passer rating. Jackson quarterbacked the league’s top scoring offense (33.2 points per game) en route to a 12-game winning streak, the AFC North division title and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Yanda Amazed At Jackson's Quick Ascent Into Top-Tier Quarterback

Todd Karpovich

Ravens right guard Marshal Yanda likes to joke that he's an old man. At age 35, Yanda has shown that he has plenty left in the tank.He was named to his eighth Pro Bowl this season, which ranks as the fourth most in franchise history. Yanda is amazed at how quickly second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson has emerged so quickly as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

Ravens Special Teams Could Play Key Role in Postseason

Todd Karpovich

Chris Horton knew he had some big shoes to fill when Jerry Rosburg decided to retire at the end of last season. Rosburg was a special-teams savant and had the Ravens consistently playing at a high level. Horton has also been effective coaching this unit.

Ravens Begin Preparation for Super Bowl Run

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens just completed their finest regular season in franchise history. Both their offensive and defensive coordinators are hot candidates for head coaching positions. Still, the team has not lost sight of its ultimate goal: the Super Bowl.

Ravens Focused on Next Opponent, Not Super Bowl

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are staying focused as they begin preparation for the AFC playoffs. The phrase being tossed around the team's practice facility is "one-game playoff." The coaches and players know that all of the strides they made during their record-breaking regular season won't mean anything if they get bounced from the playoffs.

Rookie Justice Hill Adds Punch to Ravens Historic Ground Attack

Todd Karpovich

Justice Hill's workload has steadily increased throughout the season. With Mark Ingram sidelined in the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh, Hill had perhaps his best game of the season. He finished with 39 yards on 10 carries, including an impressive 8-yard touchdown when he ran through a swarm of defenders.

Vlog: Notes from the Castle: Jan. 3

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens completed their first week of practice for the postseason. Baltimore earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs and will not play until the divisional round on Jan.11 against the Bills, Titans or Texans.

Domata Peko Has Already Made Postseason Strides With Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Ravens defensive tackle Domata Peko did not waste any time making an impact after signing with the team as a free agent in November. Peko has been a steady defender for the Ravens' stout run defense. He has also been able to achieve another milestone in his long career. "In my 14 years, I have never been past the first round, so I am in the second round already," Peko said.