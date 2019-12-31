RavenMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Harbaugh Outlines Postseason Bye Week Plan

Todd Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are in the enviable position of having an extra week to prepare for the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

John Harbaugh has a plan in place to make sure the players get some extra risk but also stay crisp.

"It's not an in-season practice," he said. "It's kind of an out-of-season practice, sort of. That's the best way I can describe it. They're very similar. The way it's organized is different in that sense, and I'm sure we'll be trying a few ideas that we might come up with, in terms of upcoming potential calls and stuff like that. 

"But we'll be working against each other more. We won't really be working against an opponent, and that'll be what we'll do.” 

Baltimore will also spend part of the week scouting its next potential opponent, either the Bills, Texans or Titans. The Ravens beat the Texans 41-7 on Nov. 17 at M&T Bank Stadium and also defeated the Bills 24-17 in Buffalo on Dec. 8.

Houston hosts Buffalo on Saturday and Tennessee is at New England in the wild-card round of the playoffs. The Ravens would play the lowest seed to emerge from those games on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 8:30 p.m. in Baltimore. 

The Ravens rested several starters for the finale against Pittsburgh, most notably quarterback Lamar Jackson, right guard Marshal Yanda and left tackle Ronnie Stanley on offense. Running back Mark Ingram (calf injury) and Mark Andrews (ankle) were held out of the game. 

Jackson has been battling the flu, so the extra time off is especially beneficial.

"[Head certified athletic trainer] Ron [Medlin] sends them home a lot of times, but he's going to be ready for practice [Tuesday], is my understanding," Harbaugh said about Jackson. "So, we should be fine. He was on the sideline. I don't think he felt great, but he was down there. And I made a point to give him an elbow bump. There were no handshakes.” 

Harbaugh also held out several key players on defense, including tackle Brandon Williams and safety Earl Thomas. 

The Ravens still managed to put an exclamation point on the best regular season in franchise history with a 28-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Baltimore (14-2) extended its winning streak to 12 games and set the single-season NFL rushing record with 3,296 yards. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

RG3: Victory Over Steelers 'Means Everything

Todd Karpovich

Robert Griffin III tried to deflect the attention. He was preparing for his first start in nearly three years in the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but wanted to keep the focus on the Ravens and their magnificent season. Griffin got the start because starting quarterback Lamar Jackson was held out of the lineup because Baltimore already clinched the top spot in the AFC playoffs. Still, he took some pride in leading the Ravens to the 28-10 victory.

Ravens Put Exclamation Point on Historic Season

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore finishes with best record in franchise history at 14-2 and is riding 12-game winning streak. Ravens enter playoffs as top seed in the AFC.

Ravens-Steelers Instant Reaction

Todd Karpovich

Ravens closes out season on 12-game winning streak. Ravens closes out season on 12-game winning streak. Baltimore held the Steelers to just 168 yards of total offense. Even with defensive tackle Brandon Williams and Pro-Bowl safety Earl Thomas held out of the game, the Ravens defense still shined.Baltimore held the Steelers to just 168 yards of total offense.

Ravens Not Facing Critical Week 17 Game for First Time in Three Years

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have experienced the highs and lows of Week 17 over the last two seasons. There will be no such drama this week.

Week 17: Ravens-Steelers Halftime Wrap

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens broke the single-season rushing record on a nine-yard run by Gus Edwards early in the second quarter. The Ravens now have 3,201 yards rushing, breaking the previous mark held by the 1978 New England Patriots (3,165).

Ravens Grant Browns Request to Interview Greg Roman for Head Coaching Vacancy

Todd Karpovich

The Cleveland Browns have requested to speak Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman about their head coaching vacancy, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh confirmed Monday. Cleveland fired Freddie Kitchens after just one season when the Browns finished a disappointing 6-10.

Ravens Ink CB Marcus Peters to Extension

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore rewarded CB Marcus Peters by signing him to a three-year, $42 million extension, according to multiple reports.

Week 17: Ravens-Steelers Pregame Notes

Todd Karpovich

The decision by Ravens coach John Harbaugh to rest some starters for the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers appears to be a shrewd move. The game will likely be played under a steady rain, which makes the risk for injuries even greater. Baltimore (13-2) has already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs and has nothing at stake. The Steelers (8-7) need to win and Tennessee to lose to Houston to make the postseason as the sixth seed.

John Harbaugh Reflects on Record-Setting Season

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens (14-2) set a franchise record for wins and broke the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record (3,296 yards). Baltimore also became the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season, finishing with 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.

Chuck Clark: Ravens Turnaround Was 'Crazy'

Todd Karpovich

Chuck Clark played a key role in the Ravens' turnaround this season. When fellow safety Tony Jefferson went down with a knee injury Week 5 against Pittsburgh, Clark stepped into the starting role. The Ravens (14-2) were sitting at 2-2 in that game, but closed out the rest of year with a 12-game winning streak.