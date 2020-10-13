SI.com
John Harbaugh Breaks Down Run/Pass Play-Calling Vs. Bengals

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS — The numbers for the Ravens can sometimes be misleading. 

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson attempted 37 passes, and the team ran 24 times in a 27-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5.

The Ravens faced some criticism for getting away from the running attack after building a big lead and averaging 6.7 yards per carry. 

Meanwhile, Jackson threw for 180 yards for an average of 4.9 yards per completion with two touchdowns and an interception. 

"I went back and looked at that. I’ve got them here. I really don’t have a problem with the numbers – 37 passes and [24] runs. That’s something, but that’s not the whole story," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. 

Jackson attempted 11 passes in two-minute at the end of the half, which is situational because the Ravens were trying to move the ball upfield quickly to score points. 

On first and second down throughout the course of the game, Baltimore had 20 runs and 13 passes. 

"So, that’s a high number in the NFL. It’s even high for us," Harbaugh said. "Isn’t it about 60%, if you do the math? I’m not sure. You guys are probably better at math than me. I don’t mind 20-13 as far as a run-pass ratio on first and second down."

On third down, the Ravens attempted 11 passes and four runs, even, which was based on third-and-short, third-and-medium or third-and-long. 

"So, a lot of this stuff is situational. Then at the end of the game, we had five plays in the fourth quarter, including the victory play at the end," Harbaugh said. "So, it’s almost like they ran our four-minute for us at the end of the game, the way they were moving the ball down the field kind of methodically trying to get that score. So, they kind of chewed the clock up for us. 

"I would have loved to have punted, forced a punt, got them off the field and gotten the ball back and had a chance to run the ball some more at the end of the fourth quarter. So, I think the basic, raw numbers are more indicative of the situations that we were in, than they were any design or anything play-calling-wise."

On the season, the Ravens have shown balance on offense over five games, attempting 138 passes and running 144 times.

Baltimore is currently ranked 31st in the NFL with 178.8 yards passing per game. The running attack is having more success, ranked third with 160.8 yards per game. 

"I think what we all want to do is just continue to improve execution and how we attack defenses that we’re going against," Harbaugh said. "So, like I said last week, we’re still very much a work in progress. We have a lot to improve on. Run, pass, run-pass options, quarterback-driven, play-action pass; all those things are things that we have to chase all areas and continue to improve. 

"And I think the game planning, and in the end, the run-pass numbers, will take care of themselves.”

