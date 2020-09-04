Harbaugh says preseason games are valuable for scouting, especially with new staff

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh contends teams find a lot of value in preseason games, especially when it comes to scouting an opponent.

Baltimore opens the regular season against the Cleveland Browns and new coach Kevin Stefanski.

“You see a lot in preseason. You see the players playing. You see the structure of the defense," he said. "Especially with a new staff, we’re going against a completely new staff here. So, we don’t really know what they’re going to play, how they’ve kind of interpreted their players into the scheme that we might think they’re going to run. It’s all a guessing game."

The NFL canceled all of the preseason games amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This means all of the rookies won't see their first pro action until their respective regular-season openers.

Not only is this a disadvantage to the first-year players, it also hurts teams looking to scout their next opponent.

"Whereas the preseason, while they don’t show you everything, they do show you structure that they’re working with and you get to see the players practice to a degree, for sure," Harbaugh said. "I think you miss a lot without seeing the preseason tape.”

Harbaugh was asked how he might prepare for the Browns without any preseason tape.

Does he have any in Cleveland that he could call to get a scouting report?

“I don’t think anybody in Cleveland is going to be talking to the Ravens about what they’re doing in practice," Harbaugh said with a laugh. "So, no. We don’t do that.

When told the Browns have houses around their practice field and he could go sneak up in one of those structures, Harbaugh replied: “No, we would never do that. That’s not how we work here, as you well know.”