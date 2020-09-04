SI.com
RavenCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Harbaugh says preseason games are valuable for scouting, especially with new staff

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh contends teams find a lot of value in preseason games, especially when it comes to scouting an opponent. 

Baltimore opens the regular season against the Cleveland Browns and new coach Kevin Stefanski. 

“You see a lot in preseason. You see the players playing. You see the structure of the defense," he said. "Especially with a new staff, we’re going against a completely new staff here. So, we don’t really know what they’re going to play, how they’ve kind of interpreted their players into the scheme that we might think they’re going to run. It’s all a guessing game." 

The NFL canceled all of the preseason games amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This means all of the rookies won't see their first pro action until their respective regular-season openers. 

Not only is this a disadvantage to the first-year players, it also hurts teams looking to scout their next opponent. 

"Whereas the preseason, while they don’t show you everything, they do show you structure that they’re working with and you get to see the players practice to a degree, for sure," Harbaugh said. "I think you miss a lot without seeing the preseason tape.”

Harbaugh was asked how he might prepare for the Browns without any preseason tape. 

Does he have any in Cleveland that he could call to get a scouting report?

“I don’t think anybody in Cleveland is going to be talking to the Ravens about what they’re doing in practice," Harbaugh said with a laugh. "So, no. We don’t do that. 

When told the Browns have houses around their practice field and he could go sneak up in one of those structures, Harbaugh replied: “No, we would never do that. That’s not how we work here, as you well know.”

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens wide receiver Hollywood Brown fueled by playoff disappointment

Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown is confident the team will learn from the mistakes they made in the playoff game against Tennessee.

Todd_Karpovich

Steelers get the nod ahead of Ravens in SI preview

The Ravens are the two-time defending champions of the AFC North, but the Steelers could have the better roster, according to SI's Connor Orr.

Todd_Karpovich

by

Mdpride4ever

Lights Out! Lamar Jackson became a Ravens fan during Super Bowl XLVII

Lamar Jackson was just a 16-year-old student-athlete in Florida and was enthralled watching Super Bowl XLVII that featured the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore.

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson fully healthy heading into regular season

Lamar Jackson caused a bit of a scare when he missed a couple of practices with a minor groin injury, but he called it a minor issue.

Todd_Karpovich

Welcome to RavenCountry+, a premium site for the Baltimore Ravens

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens close to finalizing offensive line for opener against Browns

The Ravens success runs through quarterback Lamar Jackson, so they have to make sure there are no weaknesses on the offensive line heading into the opener.

Todd_Karpovich

Harbaugh: Practice squad will be 'as important or more important than ever'

Ravens coach John Harbaugh contends the team's practice squad will play perhaps its biggest in the history of the franchise this season.

Todd_Karpovich

John Harbaugh lobbies for Big Ten to play football this fall

Ravens coach John Harbaugh lobbied for the conference to play football this fall. Harbaugh's brother, Jim, is the head coach at Michigan and he wants to play.

Todd_Karpovich

Harbaugh on J.K. Dobbins: 'He’s definitely going to have a role'

Ravens rookie J.K. Dobbins has flashed throughout training camp with his ability to juke defenders and catch passes out of the backfield.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens rookie Devin Duvernay making a name for himself in camp

Ravens rookie Devin Duvernay is poised to make a big impact with the offense or special teams, judging by his performance at training camp.

Todd_Karpovich