Harbaugh On Ravens Passing Game" 'We Can Get Better'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh was peppered with questions this week about the team's floundering passing game.

Baltimore is ranked 27th in the NFL, averaging 180.6 yards per game.

The Ravens have also managed two touchdowns in the past three games.

Harbaugh is confident they have the personnel to improve.

"We can do things a lot better, we can look at how much we’re calling, how much motion and stuff we put in, all the football-related X-and-O stuff, we’re definitely looking at really hard," Harbaugh said. "The volume of what we do, all those kinds of different things, and – to your first question – who’s out there doing what. So, who’s out there doing what is a big part of it. What are they capable of doing? Some roles maybe don’t fit certain guys; certain routes don’t fit certain guys. Sometimes, you get in the game [and] you have no choice; you call a play and some guys are just out there because that’s the way it’s rolling and that’s who you have.

"You expect guys to be able to do everything to a reasonable standard, but what personnel groups we put out there and how we go about approaching our X-and-O plans the next couple weeks are everything we’ve been talking about for the last day and a half. We’ll roll it out there on Saturday and expect it to be really good.”

With Lamar Jackson sidelined with a knee injury, the Ravens had 94 passing yards on 17 attempts with backups Tyler Huntley and Antony Brown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Huntley was 17 of 30 for 138 yards with an interception for a 54.6 rating the following week against the Cleveland Browns.

Harbaugh said there won't be any major changes to the coaching staff as the team prepares for the final three games of the season.

Much of the outside criticism has been directed at offensive coordinator Greg Roman because of the recent struggles.

"You guys can talk about all that — I respect that," Harbaugh said about possible changes. "I love the fans talking about everything they can talk about. We’re together, man; we’re a team. We’re in here, we’re spending all of our time getting ready for the Atlanta Falcons with every ounce of energy and fiber we have, with a bunch of very good people at what they do [and] who understand everything about our team better than anybody else possibly could.

"We’re getting ready to play the game, so all the other stuff, we don’t have time for that. As [Patriots head] Coach [Bill] Belichick said, ‘We’re onto Atlanta.’"