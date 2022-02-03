Harbaugh: Ravens 'Very Diverse, Very Fair, Very Open' With Hiring Practices

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens have fair and unbiased hiring practices in light of the recent Brian Flores allegations.

Flores has sued the NFL along with three teams—the Dolphins, Broncos and Giants — for alleged discrimination in regard to his firing by Miami, a 2019 interview with Denver and an interview last month with New York.

The lawsuit claims that the Giants had already decided to hire Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll three days before their scheduled interview with Flores, which was revealed to Flores only after text messages mistakenly sent to him by Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Harbaugh was asked about the allegations this week and characterized the Ravens’ hiring practices as being unprejudiced. The Ravens currently have seven of 16 assistant coaches and quality-control coaches that are Black.

“I really haven’t prepared any thoughts on that other than to say that I’ve been a part of the hiring practices here," Harbaugh said. "I’ve learned the way it’s been done [since] I first got here way back in 2008, because [Ravens owner] Steve Bisciotti, to me, that’s what he does; he made his fortune hiring people.

"I think nobody is more thorough and covers every base more than Steve Bisciotti, and I feel like that’s the way this organization is grounded – around his philosophies and how he does it – and I think we’ve been great at it. I think we’ve been very thorough, very diverse, very fair, very open in what we’ve done, and I’m kind of proud of that.”

