RavenMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Harbaugh Reflects on Playoff Loss, Grounded Running Game

Todd Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens picked the worst time to play their worst football.

That was the message from coach John Harbaugh when he met with the media nearly one week after his team lost to the Tennessee Titans 28-12 in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. 

The Ravens were the best running team in the history of the NFL during the regular season, but they steered away from their strengths.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 31 of 59 pass attempts for 365 yards with two interceptions. He also had 20 of Baltimore's 29 carries for 143 yards.

It was a ratio that spelled doom for the Ravens.

"We were a running team this year," Harbaugh said. "That’s what we stood on. There were five games when we threw the ball more than we ran and we won four of them. There are times you do what you got to do to win the game. Throwing the ball is part of that."

Baltimore offense led the league in points per game (33.2), rushing yards per game (206.0), was second in total offense yards per game (407.6), and the Ravens became the first NFL team to average over 200 rushing yards and 200 passing yards in a season.

Baltimore shattered several single-season franchise records for total touchdowns (64), points (531), total net yards (6,521) and first downs (386). The Ravens’ run game set an NFL season record for most rushing yards with 3,296, and the offense led the NFL in big plays with 142 (98 rush, 44 pass). Baltimore also led the NFL with an average 34:37 time of possession. 

However, Harbaugh said the Titans simply were able to execute their game-plan better. Ultimately, that was the difference in the game. When the Ravens fell behind by 15 points, late in the third quarter, they had no choice but to try and quickly put points on the board.

Mark Ingram carried the ball six times for 22 yards, while Gus Edwards had just three carries for 20 yards.  

 "They won the critical downs and we didn't. In the end, they made the plays we didn't. We made the mistakes and they didn't," Harbaugh said. "So much goes into that game planning, so much goes into that play-calling and that execution," Harbaugh said. "We were balanced up into the third quarter. No doubt. But then down 21-6, the dynamic changes."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oddsmakers Expect Ravens to Make A Deep Playoff Run Next Season

Fans should not jump off the Baltimore Ravens' bandwagon just yet. Despite an abbreviated playoff run this year, oddsmakers expect the Ravens to contend for a Super Bowl title next season.Caesars Entertainment Corp. has the Ravens at 7-1 odd to reach the Super Bowl, one notch behind the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1). The San Francisco 49ers are third at 8-1, followed by the Saints (11-1), Patriots (14-1) and Steelers (15-1).

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens

Lamar Jackson Named NFL MVP By Pro Football Writers of America

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson received the NFL Most Valuable Player award from the Pro Football Writers of America. Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW

John Harbaugh Named PFWA'S 2019 Coach of the Year; Roman Asst. Coach of Year

John Harbaugh, who led the Ravens to a 14-2 record, the AFC North title and the AFC’s No. 1 seed, was selected as the 2019 NFL Coach of the Year, chosen in voting conducted by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA). Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who oversaw an explosive Ravens offensive unit that set NFL records for rushing yards and featured three PFWA All-NFL selections, was selected as the 2019 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW

Ravens Pro Bowl Notes

The Ravens tied the 2007 Dallas Cowboys for the most players ever selected to a Pro Bowl in one season when right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was added to the roster. Brown replaces Oakland Raiders tackle Trent Brown, who was scratched with a chest injury. The Ravens also have three offensive linemen on the Pro Bowl roster with Brown, right guard Marshal Yanda and left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW

Another Look at the Ravens' Salary Cap

Baltimore has a core nucleus of young players still performing under their rookie contracts. The Ravens will have about $34 million in room under the salary cap when the 2020 league year opens in March — a significant improvement from previous years. The Ravens were able to free up more than $20 million in cap space for each of the next two years by trading quarterback Joe Flacco and his hefty contract to the Denver Broncos.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW

Ravens Roster Decisions: Unrestricted Free Agents

After a disappointing loss in the playoffs, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta must turn his attention to the offseason. DeCosta, now in his second-year at the helm, has several potentially difficult decisions to make with several players. Here is a breakdown of the unrestricted free agents.

Todd Karpovich

by

Robbo15

Ravens Roster Decisions: Restricted Free Agents, Exclusive Rights, Team Options

The Ravens have the financial flexibility in 2020 to be active in the free agent market and also extend some key players. In addition to 17 unrestricted free agents, GM Eric DeCosta has to make some tough decisions with other players on the current roster. Here is the breakdown.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW

Ravens Hope Marshal Yanda Returns for At Least Another Season

Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda is still playing at a high level. He was named to his eighth Pro Bowl in the past nine seasons. Yanda anchored an offensive line that broke the all-time single-season rushing record. However, Yanda is considering retirement after 13 years in the league. Ravens coach John Harbaugh hopes he changes his mind.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Confident Jackson Will Quickly Bounce Back from Playoff Disappointment

The future success of the Baltimore Ravens hinges on Lamar Jackson.The second-year quarterback was mesmerizing this season, setting numerous records and leading the Ravens to the best record in the NFL.However, much of the hype surrounding Jackson ended with a quick exit from the postseason. All of Jackson's detractors that were silenced during the regular season suddenly had more ammunition for their criticism.

Todd Karpovich

Miles Boykin Looking to Take Next Step After Mostly Quiet Rookie Season

Ravens rookie Miles Boykin was already looking ahead to next season just one day after the team lost in the divisional round of the playoffs to Tennessee. The third-round pick from Notre Dame showed flashes of potential when he was given an opportunity in a mostly quiet first year with the team. Boykin caught 13 passes for 198 yards with two touchdowns during the regular season.

Todd Karpovich

by

MAM