John Harbaugh Expects Another Classic Battle with Mentor Andy Reid

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh has a long history with Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Harbaugh served on Reid’s staff on the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2007. The pair helped guide the Eagles to five division titles and four NFC Championship Games and an appearance in Super Bowl XXXIX together.

They'll meet as opponents for the third straight year when Kansas City travels to Baltimore in Week 3 for a Monday night matchup. Reid has gotten the best of Harbaugh winning the previous two meetings by a total of eight points.

Harbaugh expects another hrd-fought battle from Reid, who has managed to to stay ahead of the game for so many years in terms of play designing and play calling.

“He’s just really good," Harbaugh said. "He’s really good. He’s always been that way. He’s never been locked into a system. He’s always tried to … He has the West Coast fundamental system that he learned from [former NFL head coach and executive] Mike Holmgren, and that’s his foundation, but he’s always been a guy who’s looked for new things. He had [former NFL head coach] Brad Childress on his staff for a number of years, studying RPO’s before anybody else was doing it in the NFL. That’s Andy."

Last season, Reid led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl appearance and victory in 50 years, bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City for the first time since 1969. Reid has gone 79-35 over seasons with the Chiefs, more victories than any other head coach in franchise history in that timeframe.

His approach to innovating an offense separates him from other coaches, according to Harbaugh.

"Andy is always looking for a play – always looking for a big play," Harbaugh said. "Anything he does, pretty much all the time, the play is designed to try to score. That’s what you understand about Andy. That’s just the way he looks at the game. So, we try to understand that when we defend it, as well. And we have a lot of respect for what he does and for what they do.”