John Harbaugh Skeptical of Training Camp Restrictions

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh is wary of some of the restrictions facing NFL teams when training camp begins next month.

He called some of the guidelines downright "impossible."

Players will have to follow social distancing guidelines because of the ongoing challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I've seen all the memos on that and to be quite honest with you it's impossible what they are asking us to do," Harbaugh told Inside Access with Jason La Canfora & Ken Weinman on 105.7 in Baltimore. "Humanly impossible. So we're going to do everything we can do and we're going to space and we're going to have masks, but this a communication sport.

"So if we want to get out there and actually have any idea what we want to do on the field, then we've got to communicate with each other in person. We have to practice, and I'm pretty sure the huddle is not going to be six-feet spaced."

Harbaugh wants the league to provide more clarity with the guidelines. There's still a lot of uncertainty that needs to be resolved.

"So I don't know – are guys going to shower one at a time all day? Are guys going to lift weights one at a time all day? These are things the league and PA need to get a handle on and get agreed on with some common sense so we can operate in a 13-hour day in training cap in order to get our work done," Harbaugh said. "I'm a little frustrated with what I'm hearing there, and they need to get that pinned down."