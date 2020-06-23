RavenCountry
John Harbaugh: Challenging time for undrafted free agents

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore is a destination for many undrafted free agents because they're given a fair opportunity to make the team.

The Ravens have kept an undrafted rookie on their Week 1 roster for 16 consecutive seasons — the second-longest streak in the NFL.

That could be a bigger challenge this year because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coach John Harbaugh did not have the opportunity to fully evaluate the undrafted players because of gathering restrictions with the coronavirus. 

"We’ve already missed out on the tryout part of it," he said. "We used to bring in over 20 guys for tryouts, and usually three [or] four of those guys would end up on our training camp roster. We’ve had [undrafted] guys make the team – Zach Orr comes to mind. That’s one part the whole league has already missed out [on]. The guys that you feel bad for are those guys." 

In addition to Orr, other undrafted players that have made a huge impact include kicker Justin Tucker, running back Priest Holmes, linebacker Bart Scott, running back Gus Edwards, and center Matt Skura.

Baltimore could have more than 30 undrafted rookies looking for a roster spot when training camp opens next month. Some of those top playmakers include tight ends Eli Wolfe (Georgia) and Jacob Breeland (Oregon), center Sean Pollard (Clemson), quarterback Tyler Huntley (Utah), and safety Nigel Warrior (Tennessee). 

There is a strong likelihood several of these players will earn a spot with the team. 

"There are so many players that don’t get drafted and then don’t sign right away who end up being really good players," Harbaugh said. "They are good players, and they deserve a shot and a chance. That part probably won’t happen this year, so maybe those guys will get a chance next year. 

"As far as who will make it [or] who won’t make it and how this affects [everything], that remains to be seen.”

