John Harbaugh gets spirited text from father, Jack, regarding social justice

Jack Harbaugh can relate to the challenges facing his son, John Harbaugh, as coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

Jack Harbaugh had a storied coaching career spanning five decades. He remembers the social justice issues he faced while at Michigan where he worked with the defensive backs coach from 1973-79.

It was also an era of protests and upheaval with the Vietnam War drawing to a close and racial issues coming to the forefront.

John Harbaugh referenced those challenges in recent days as the Ravens organization took an aggressive stand against inequality. It was a gesture appreciated by his father.

"Really impressed with how you wove the 70’s and today into discussion. I haven’t thought about the similarities of the times. Making rooming lists, in 1973 both Ohio State and Michigan started Black quarterbacks," Jack Harbaugh texted John. "Teams having player boycotts, community protests, [Michigan head coach] Bo [Schembechler] making facial hair and hairstyle exceptions. It seems we have come so far, yet much work to be done."

The Ravens are unified as a team to promote social justice throughout the upcoming season. It's a different era from the 1970s, and Jack Harbaugh laments not taking a similar stand.

"Sadly, I do not remember a time I talked to my players about what was happening," Jack Harbaugh wrote in the text. "Why? I don’t know. That’s the difference. You’re meeting in the open dialogue, honest dialogue with no agenda but a sincere desire to understand each other. Of all the positive things achieved back in the 70s, we never talked openly to each other. The key to getting over the finish line is open, honest and unfettered communication."