SI.com
RavenCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

John Harbaugh gets spirited text from father, Jack, regarding social justice

Todd Karpovich

Jack Harbaugh can relate to the challenges facing his son, John Harbaugh, as coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

Jack Harbaugh had a storied coaching career spanning five decades. He remembers the social justice issues he faced while at Michigan where he worked with the defensive backs coach from 1973-79. 

It was also an era of protests and upheaval with the Vietnam War drawing to a close and racial issues coming to the forefront.

John Harbaugh referenced those challenges in recent days as the Ravens organization took an aggressive stand against inequality. It was a gesture appreciated by his father. 

"Really impressed with how you wove the 70’s and today into discussion. I haven’t thought about the similarities of the times. Making rooming lists, in 1973 both Ohio State and Michigan started Black quarterbacks," Jack Harbaugh texted John. "Teams having player boycotts, community protests, [Michigan head coach] Bo [Schembechler] making facial hair and hairstyle exceptions. It seems we have come so far, yet much work to be done." 

The Ravens are unified as a team to promote social justice throughout the upcoming season. It's a different era from the 1970s, and Jack Harbaugh laments not taking a similar stand. 

"Sadly, I do not remember a time I talked to my players about what was happening," Jack Harbaugh wrote in the text. "Why? I don’t know. That’s the difference. You’re meeting in the open dialogue, honest dialogue with no agenda but a sincere desire to understand each other. Of all the positive things achieved back in the 70s, we never talked openly to each other. The key to getting over the finish line is open, honest and unfettered communication."

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can Nigel Warrior become the latest UDFA to make Ravens?

Safety Nigel Warrior has a nose for the ball, putting him in a position to become the latest undrafted rookie to make the Ravens Week 1 roster.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Notebook: Jackson finishes scrimmage on high note

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson grew increasingly frustrated as the night wore during a team scrimmage at M&T Bank Stadium, but he finished strong with a pair of touchdown passes.

Todd Karpovich

Harbaugh: 'I really wish that everybody could be part of a football team'

There are a lot of life lessons that come with being part of a football team, according to Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

Todd Karpovich

Calais Campbell: 'Our voice is stronger when we’re on the field'

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell hopes the NFL players forge ahead with their own strategy and that's playing the games.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike: 'The kid can play'

Justin Madubuike, a third-round pick from Texas A&M, has played well enough to also be part of that rotation on the Baltimore Ravens' defensive line.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens pleased with progress in tumultuous offseason

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh has been pleased with his players' progress at practice and there ability to focus in such tumultuous times.

Todd Karpovich

Jadeveon Clowney could upend the balance of power in AFC North

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is somehow still available in the free-agent market and he could potentially find a landing spot in the AFC North.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens refuse to be 'sellouts' or 'hypocrites' when it comes to social justice

Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti has been a trailblazer when it comes to social justice issues.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens cancel practice for 'team unifying session' for social justice reform

The Ravens canceled practice Aug. 28 " to perform a team unifying session surrounding social justice reform."

Todd Karpovich

Ravens take an aggressive stand against social injustice

The Ravens came up with an aggressive response to the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

Todd Karpovich