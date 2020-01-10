Hollywood Brown Excited for First NFL Playoff Action

RavenMaven
Ravens receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown had some memorable moments in his rookie season.

His first career reception was a 47-yard touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the regular-season opener. He also caught a pair of scores in a Monday night matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Then, there was an over-the-shoulder grab on a long third down that sealed a win against the Arizona Cardinals.  

Overall, Brown finished his first season with 46 receptions for 584 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, helping the Ravens produce the league's No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 point per game). Brown's seven touchdown receptions tied Marlon Brown (2013) and Torrey Smith (2011) for the most by a rookie in team history.

The Ravens selected the the 5-9, 170-pound Brown with the 25th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and he met the expectations of becoming a legitimate downfield threat. Now, Brown is looking to carry that success into the postseason, beginning with a matchup against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC divisional round.  

"It's going to be amazing," Brown said. "My whole rookie year has been so crazy. But's it's a blessing. We play our best games when it's night time. We're ready."

Brown suffered a Lisfranc foot injury last year while playing at Oklahoma. The ailment forced him to miss all of the Ravens' minicamps during the offseason. Brown was back in training camp, but the injury has been bothersome for parts of the regular season.

The Ravens' trainers have closely monitored him throughout the year. 

“The injury is still there, from the standpoint of with the foot. It’s not completely healed, yet," Ravens assistant head coach/pass coordinator/wide receivers coach David Culley said last week. "But with Sam [Rosengarten, coaching analyst – performance], our guy that handles our GPS, he watches him every day. Usually at the end of practice, he’ll come up to me and say, ‘Look, how many reps do you have for Marquise [Brown]?’ And I’ll say, ‘We have five.’ He says, ‘Well, we can only go three.’ So, it’s been monitored all year long with him. 

"And at this point, we’ve kind of had a situation where he’s never getting too many in practice now. Although, there are a lot of things we do in the pass game where we want him in in practice that sometimes we don’t use him, but come game time when he’s in those plays, but he doesn’t get them in practice sometimes, simply because of the rep count that we’re having for him. But it’s been managed very, very well for him."

Despite the injury, Brown has been able to get behind opposing defenses and has been a key target for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The two discussed how the intensity ratchets up in the playoffs. 

"Let the game come to you," Brown said about Jackson's advice. "You don't have to do anything that you haven't done so far. Trust your teammates."

It's a strategy that has worked well for the entire team this past season. 

