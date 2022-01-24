How Former Ravens Fared in Divisional Round of Playoffs

Several former Ravens made an appearance over the weekend with their new teams in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Here's how they fared.

Kansas City 42, Buffalo 36

Chiefs

—Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.: Played 76 snaps (100%). KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked twice and threw for 378 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. The Chiefs ran for 182 yards.

Los Angeles 30, Tampa Bay 27

Buccanneers

— Center Ryan Jensen: Played 72 snaps (100%). Quarterback Tom Brady was sacked three times and threw for 329 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Tampa Bay ran for 51 yards.

— Wide receiver Breshad Perriman: Not active.

— Running back Le'Veon Bell: Not active.

—Cornerback Pierre Desir: Not active.

Rams

— Safety Eric Weddle: Played 61 snaps (85%), 4 tackles.

— Wide receiver Antoine Wesley: Not active.

— Tight end Maxx Williams: Did not play.

San Francisco 13, Green Bay 10

Packers

— Defensive end Za'Darius Smith: Played 19 snaps (35%). 1 tackle, 1 sack.

— Tight end Bronson Kaufusi: Did not play.

49ers

— Fullback Kyle Juszczyk: Played 30 snaps (56%). 2 rushes for 14 yards.

Cincinnati 19, Tennessee 16

Titans

— Long snapper Morgan Cox: Played 7 snaps (26%).