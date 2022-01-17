How Former Ravens Fared in First-Round of Playoffs

Several former Ravens made an appearance over the weekend with their new teams in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

Here's how they fared.

Kansas City 41, Pittsburgh 21

Chiefs

—Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.: Played 65 snaps (100%). KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked three times and threw for 404 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. The Chiefs ran for 106 yards.

Steelers

— Defensive end Chris Wormley: Played 40 snaps (62%). Finished with two tackles, including one for a loss, and a quarterback hit.

— Linebacker John Simon: Did not play.

Cincinnati 26, Las Vegas 19

Raiders

— Tight end Darren Waller: Played 71 snaps (92%). 12 targets, 7 receptions for 76 yards.

— Guard Jermaine Eluemunor: Played 5 snaps on special teams.

— Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue: Played 48 snaps (77%). 1 assisted tackle.

— Linebacker Patrick Onwuasor: Did not play.

Buffalo 47, New England 17

Patriots

— Linebacker Matt Judon: Played 22 snaps (39%). One tackle, one quarterback hit.

— Defensive back Justin Bethel: 13 snaps (23%) on defense; 22 snaps (88%) on special teams.

— Defensive tackle Carl Davis: Did not play.

— Defensive tackle Lawrence Guy: Played 30 snaps (54%). Four tackles.

— Cornerback Shaun Wade: Did not play.

— Wide receiver Jaylen Smith: Did not play.

Tampa Bay 31, Philadelphia 15

Buccanneers

— Center Ryan Jensen: Played 73 snaps (100%). Quarterback Tom Brady was sacked four times and threw for 271 yards with two touchdowns. Tampa Bay ran for 106 yards.

— Wide receiver Breshad Perriman: Played 36 snaps (49%). 3 targets, 1 reception for 5 yards.

— Running back Le'Veon Bell: Did not play.

—Cornerback Pierre Desir: Played 6 snaps (21%) on special teams

San Francisco 23, Dallas 17

49ers

— Fullback Kyle Juszczyk: Played 40 snaps (62%). 3 targets, 2 receptions for 15 yards.

Cowboys

— Brent Urban: Did not play.

Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle can potentially play Monday night against the Cardinals, who have wide receiver Antoine Wesley and tight end Maxx Williams, all former Ravens.

Packers defensive end Za'Darius Smith and tight end Bronson Kaufusi had a bye.