How to Watch, Listen to Ravens-Cardinals Locally, Nationally

Second preseason game is a national affair.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Fans won't have much of a challenge watching the second preseason game between the Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. 

The game will be broadcast nationally, Sunday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Here's the full breakdown on how to watch, listen and live-stream the game:

Watch

Television: FOX / WBFF Ch. 45 (Baltimore) - Kevin Burkhardt (PBP) - Greg Olsen (analyst) - Tom Rinaldi (sideline) - Erin Andrews (sideline) - Richie Zyontz (producer) - Rich Russo (director)

Listen

  • Local radio: 98Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
  • Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM)

