How to Watch, Listen to Ravens-Cardinals Locally, Nationally
Second preseason game is a national affair.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Fans won't have much of a challenge watching the second preseason game between the Ravens and Arizona Cardinals.
The game will be broadcast nationally, Sunday, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. on Fox.
Here's the full breakdown on how to watch, listen and live-stream the game:
Watch
Television: FOX / WBFF Ch. 45 (Baltimore) - Kevin Burkhardt (PBP) - Greg Olsen (analyst) - Tom Rinaldi (sideline) - Erin Andrews (sideline) - Richie Zyontz (producer) - Rich Russo (director)
Listen
- Local radio: 98Rock (97.9 FM)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Rod Woodson (analyst)
- Spanish radio: TICO Sports (1050 AM and 93.5 FM)