How to Watch, Listen to Ravens-Raiders Monday Night Matchup
Multiple platforms to follow the game.
There are multiple ways to watch and/listen to the Ravens and Raiders in their Week 1 Monday Night Matchup.
Television
- National TV: ESPN & ABC
- Local TV: WMAR Ch. 2 (Baltimore).WJLA Ch. 7 (Washington)
- Pregame and Postgame coverage: Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
Mobile
Listen
- Ravens Mobile app
- Ravens website
- WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
- Spanish broadcast available on WDCN La Nueva 87.7