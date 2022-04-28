How to Watch the Ravens, 2022 NFL Draft
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have 10 selections in this year's draft so fans will want to follow along as they make their picks.
Here are the ins and outs of this year's draft.
Draft schedule
Thursday, April 28, at 8 p.m.: Round 1
Friday, April 29, at 7 p.m.: Rounds 2-3
Saturday, April 30, at noon: Rounds 4-7
How to Watch
Networks: NFL Network, ESPN and ABC
Stream live on FuboTV.
Ravens Selections
Round 1: No. 14
Round 2: No. 45
Round 3: No. 76
Round 3: No. 100
Round 4: Nos. 110 (from New York Giants)
Round 4: No. 119
Round 4: No. 128 (from Arizona Cardinals)
Round 4: No. 139
Round 4: No. 141
Round 6: No. 196 (from Miami Dolphins)
