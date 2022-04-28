How to Watch the Ravens, 2022 NFL Draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have 10 selections in this year's draft so fans will want to follow along as they make their picks.

Here are the ins and outs of this year's draft.

Draft schedule

Thursday, April 28, at 8 p.m.: Round 1

Friday, April 29, at 7 p.m.: Rounds 2-3

Saturday, April 30, at noon: Rounds 4-7

How to Watch

Networks: NFL Network, ESPN and ABC

Stream live on FuboTV.

Ravens Selections

Round 1: No. 14

Round 2: No. 45

Round 3: No. 76

Round 3: No. 100

Round 4: Nos. 110 (from New York Giants)

Round 4: No. 119

Round 4: No. 128 (from Arizona Cardinals)

Round 4: No. 139

Round 4: No. 141

Round 6: No. 196 (from Miami Dolphins)

Complete History of Ravens Draft Picks

Ravens Final 2022 Mock Draft Roundup

Ravens Ready to Make Bold Move to Move Up in Draft?

Darkhorse Positions for Ravens to Grab on Day 2, Day 3 of NFL Draft

Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning Feels He Is Perfect Fit for Ravens

Florida State's Jermaine Johnson Could Set Edge for Ravens