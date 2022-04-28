Skip to main content

How to Watch the Ravens, 2022 NFL Draft

Draft begins on Thursday, April 28

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have 10 selections in this year's draft so fans will want to follow along as they make their picks.

Here are the ins and outs of this year's draft.

Draft schedule

Thursday, April 28, at 8 p.m.: Round 1

Friday, April 29, at 7 p.m.: Rounds 2-3

Saturday, April 30, at noon: Rounds 4-7

How to Watch

Networks: NFL Network, ESPN and ABC 

Stream live on FuboTV.

Ravens Selections

Round 1: No. 14 

Round 2: No. 45 

Round 3: No. 76 

Round 3: No. 100 

Round 4: Nos. 110 (from New York Giants) 

Round 4: No. 119 

Round 4: No. 128 (from Arizona Cardinals) 

Round 4: No. 139 

Round 4: No. 141 

Round 6: No. 196 (from Miami Dolphins) 

Key Story Links

Complete History of Ravens Draft Picks

Ravens Final 2022 Mock Draft Roundup

Ravens Ready to Make Bold Move to Move Up in Draft?

Darkhorse Positions for Ravens to Grab on Day 2, Day 3 of NFL Draft

Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning Feels He Is Perfect Fit for Ravens

Florida State's Jermaine Johnson Could Set Edge for Ravens

