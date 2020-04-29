RavenCountry
Ravens Exercise Fifth-Year Option for Marlon Humphrey

Todd Karpovich

Marlon Humphrey has been one of the Ravens' most dynamic young playmakers. 

He has also established himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL

As expected, Baltimore exercised Humphrey's fifth-year option and will likely explore a long-term deal. Humphrey was selected by the Ravens in the first round (16th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft from Alabama and is still playing under his rookie contract, which was due $2.1 million this season.

However, Humphrey, who is able to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022. He has put himself in position for a huge payday of more than $17 million per season. 

Last season, Humphrey, had 65 tackles, three interceptions, a team-leading 14 passes defended, three fumble returns — two of which were returned for touchdowns — and two forced fumbles, helping Baltimore's defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game. Humphrey also made the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. 

"He’s done a great job this year in everything we’ve asked him to do, and we’ve asked a lot, to your point," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "We put a lot on his plate. He’s been asked to play different positions in the back end on different guys. There’s a lot to that, and he’s made it look pretty easy. To his credit, he’s playing great. He’ll tell you that he can play better, and he can. And we’ll keep chasing that, too, along with all the other guys.”

In addition to Humphrey, the Ravens also are exploring an extension for left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who can become an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

Stanley, a first round (sixth overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, is among the best offensive lineman in the NFL. Top left tackles are currently making $15 million to $16 million per year, according to spotrac.com. Stanley will command a similar deal.

Last season, Stanley helped Baltimore set an NFL record for single-season rushing yards (3,296) and produce the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 points per game). He also assisted the Ravens in becoming the first team ever to average at least 200 rushing (206.0) and 200 net passing (201.6) yards per game in a season. 

