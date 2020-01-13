Marlon Humphrey Doubles Down on Playoff Criticism

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was not in the mood to mince words,

Moments after the top-seeded Ravens were upset by sixth-seeded Tennessee 28-12 in the AFC divisional playoffs, Humphrey said he and his teammates were going to have the wear the label of playoff failures.

"I think you have to look at yourself in the mirror, and I think this team's identity right now is to get in the playoffs and choke," Humphrey said. "It is what it is. This is just the hard truth."

When asked how the team should be remembered, Humphrey replied: “As losers, I guess. We just lost, so that is how I will remember it.”

Humphrey did not back away from those comments the following day when he and the rest of the Ravens were cleaning out their lockers. Last season, the Ravens also lost at home 23-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round.

"I stand by that," Humphrey said. "It actually was what I was thinking on the sideline. It's crazy. You are what you show on paper, and you are what you show on the field. That's what we've shown on the field."

After a regular season where they broke a franchise record with 14 wins and shattered the NFL's single-season rushing record, the top-seeded Ravens were outplayed Saturday night in every facet — offense, defense and special teams— in the loss to the Titans, who will play No. 2 Kansas City in the AFC championship.

The Ravens were the first No. 1 seed to be beaten by a sixth seed since 2010 when the Jets beat the Patriots and the Packers beat the Falcons. It was also the first time the Ravens had been a No. 1 seed.

Now, Baltimore will head into the offseason trying to figure out how to end two consecutive years of failure in the playoffs.

“I see it as this was a good team. But next year’s team will not be the same < ' Humphrey said. "Last year’s team was not this team. Every team is different. I would not really say, ‘How is this team...’ I think this team is done. Some players will go, some players will stay. Through this offseason, we will come back, and see who the 2020-21 Ravens are.”