RavenMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Marlon Humphrey Doubles Down on Playoff Criticism

Todd Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was not in the mood to mince words, 

Moments after the top-seeded Ravens were upset by sixth-seeded Tennessee 28-12 in the AFC divisional playoffs, Humphrey said he and his teammates were going to have the wear the label of playoff failures.

"I think you have to look at yourself in the mirror, and I think this team's identity right now is to get in the playoffs and choke," Humphrey said. "It is what it is. This is just the hard truth."

When asked how the team should be remembered, Humphrey replied: “As losers, I guess. We just lost, so that is how I will remember it.”

Humphrey did not back away from those comments the following day when he and the rest of the Ravens were cleaning out their lockers. Last season, the Ravens also lost at home 23-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round.

"I stand by that," Humphrey said. "It actually was what I was thinking on the sideline. It's crazy. You are what you show on paper, and you are what you show on the field. That's what we've shown on the field."

After a regular season where they broke a franchise record with 14 wins and shattered the NFL's single-season rushing record, the top-seeded Ravens were outplayed Saturday night in every facet — offense, defense and special teams— in the loss to the Titans, who will play No. 2 Kansas City in the AFC championship. 

The Ravens were the first No. 1 seed to be beaten by a sixth seed since 2010 when the Jets beat the Patriots and the Packers beat the Falcons. It was also the first time the Ravens had been a No. 1 seed.

Now, Baltimore will head into the offseason trying to figure out how to end two consecutive years of failure in the playoffs.

“I see it as this was a good team. But next year’s team will not be the same<' Humphrey said. "Last year’s team was not this team. Every team is different. I would not really say, ‘How is this team...’ I think this team is done. Some players will go, some players will stay. Through this offseason, we will come back, and see who the 2020-21 Ravens are.” 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens vs. Titans Live Scores, Updates, Discussion

The Ravens are hosting a divisional playoff game for the third time in franchise history and are heavy favorites against the Tennessee Titans. Baltimore will focus on stopping Tennessee running back Derrick Henry, who led the NFL with 1,540 yards rushing. The Ravens are led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, the leading candidate for NFL MVP.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Shakes Off Playoff Criticism

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has never worried about the naysayers. So, when he was questioned about losing an opening playoff game for the second straight year, Jackson dismissed the potential criticism.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Vlog: Instant Reaction to Ravens Loss to Titans

The Ravens admitted they were simply outplayed by the Tennessee Titans. There was a certain sense of disbelief that a season where they set a franchise record for wins (14-2) and earned the top seed in the playoffs for the first time could end so abruptly. But that was the reality the Ravens had to face.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens

Marshal Yanda Alleges Titans' Rookie Jeffery Simmons Spit in His Face

Ravens veteran right guard Marshal Yanda accused Tennessee Titans rookie defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons of spitting in his face during the AFC divisional playoff game.Yanda, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, could not recall the specific the incident occurred during Baltimore's 28-12 loss. However, Yanda was animated after the game and decried Simmons' alleged actions.

Todd Karpovich

by

Dillon88

Ravens Report Card Vs. Titans

The Ravens record-setting season came to a grinding halt in a 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC divisional round. It was top-seeded Baltimore's first loss since Sept. 29 against the Cleveland Browns — a span of 12 games. Here are the grades,.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Notes from the Castle Jan. 12

The Ravens players slowly filtered into locker room at their practice facility carrying black lawn bags to empty their belongings. A season that had so much promise came to an abrupt end. While the future is uncertain for some, others are optimistic about the upcoming season and beyond.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens' Record-Setting Season Comes to Grinding Halt

Baltimore loses 28-12 in a divisional playoff game as the Titans follow up a victory last week over the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots with a convincing win over the AFC's No. 1 seed.

Todd Karpovich

by

Footballfan55

Ravens-Titans Pregame Notes

The Ravens have not shied away from their Super Bowl aspirations throughout the season. Baltimore takes the next step in that journey in the AFC divisional playoff game against the Tennessee Titans.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Player Spotlight: Lamar Jackson

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has mesmerized opponents through the season.Each week, he seemed to make a highlight reel play went vital on social media. Still, Jackson next challenge is showing that he can win a playoff game. Last season as a rookie, Jackson and the Ravens lost to the Chargers 23-17 in the wild-card round. Jackson gets his shot at redemption this year in the divisional round against the Tennessee Titans.

Todd Karpovich

Hollywood Brown Excited for First NFL Playoff Action

Ravens receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown had some memorable moments in his rookie season. Overall, Brown finished his first season with 46 receptions for 584 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, helping the Ravens produce the league's No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 point per game). Brown's seven touchdown receptions tied Marlon Brown (2013) and Torrey Smith (2011) for the most by a rookie in team history.

Todd Karpovich

by

Footballfan55