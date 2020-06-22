RavenCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Ravens' Marlon Humphrey waves green flag at emotional Talladega

Todd Karpovich

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey waved the green flag — the traditional way of starting the race — at the NASCAR Cup Series at an emotional Talladega Superspeedway where drivers showed their support for Bubba Wallace on June 22.

Humphrey was an All-American and won a national championship at the University of Alabama.

But this day belonged to Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR's top tier of racing. 

Earlier in the day, all of the NASCAR drivers and pit crew members walked alongside the No. 43 car driven by Wallace in a display of solidarity after a noose was found in his garage the previous day.

NASCAR has launched a full investigation into the incident. 

"Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team," racing officials said. "We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all."

Wallace has vocally supported the Black Lives Matter movement and has been a proponent of social justice. Wallace also supported NASCAR's decision to ban on Confederate flags at all racing events.

"Today's despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism," Wallace said in a statement. "Over the last several weeks, I have been overwhelmed by the support from people across the NASCAR industry including other drivers and team members in the garage. Together, our sport has made a commitment to driving real change and championing a community that is accepting and welcoming of everyone.

"Nothing is more important and we will not be deterred by the reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate. As my mother told me today, 'They are just trying to scare you.' This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jimmy Smith primed and ready for new role with Ravens

Jimmy Smith appears primed and ready for his new role with the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens bracing for empty stadiums in the fall

The notion of playing games without fans is certainly on the minds of the Ravens players and coaches as the nation still struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

Could 2020 Ravens be most-hyped in franchise history?

Lamar Jackson leads a deep and talented roster for the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Queen, Harrison need to make quick adjustment for Ravens

Matthew Judon said Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison need to make a quick adjustment to the NFL and for the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

A pair of Ravens featured in NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class

J.K. Dobbins and Devin Duvernay earned a spot on the NFLPA's Rookie Premiere Class for 2020 for the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

by

Ravens 24-7

Gus Edwards: Ravens offense can be even better in 2020

Gus Edwards is confident the Ravens can duplicate the high-powered attack that ran roughshod over opponents last season.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Make List for Possible Landing Spot for Jamal Adams

Jamal Adams would reportedly welcome a trade to the Baltimore Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Antonio Brown Takes Another Step Toward Ravens?

Antonio Brown has worked out with several Ravens, including Marquise Brown and Lamar Jackson, this offseason and might land there as a free agent.

Todd Karpovich

by

Kavin114

Ravens promote several scouts heading into 2020 season

Baltimore Ravens made some adjustments to the team’s personnel department, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson evolving as bold leader for Ravens

Lamar Jackson has shouldered the responsibility for the Baltimore Ravens playoff disappointment over the past two seasons.

Todd Karpovich