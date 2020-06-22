Ravens' Marlon Humphrey waves green flag at emotional Talladega

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey waved the green flag — the traditional way of starting the race — at the NASCAR Cup Series at an emotional Talladega Superspeedway where drivers showed their support for Bubba Wallace on June 22.

Humphrey was an All-American and won a national championship at the University of Alabama.

But this day belonged to Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR's top tier of racing.

Earlier in the day, all of the NASCAR drivers and pit crew members walked alongside the No. 43 car driven by Wallace in a display of solidarity after a noose was found in his garage the previous day.

NASCAR has launched a full investigation into the incident.

"Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team," racing officials said. "We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all."

Wallace has vocally supported the Black Lives Matter movement and has been a proponent of social justice. Wallace also supported NASCAR's decision to ban on Confederate flags at all racing events.

"Today's despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism," Wallace said in a statement. "Over the last several weeks, I have been overwhelmed by the support from people across the NASCAR industry including other drivers and team members in the garage. Together, our sport has made a commitment to driving real change and championing a community that is accepting and welcoming of everyone.

"Nothing is more important and we will not be deterred by the reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate. As my mother told me today, 'They are just trying to scare you.' This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in."