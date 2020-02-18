RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Marlon Humphrey Ranked Among Upper Echelon of Defensive Backs

Todd Karpovich

Marlon Humphrey has emerged as one of the best defensive backs in the NFL.

Since 2017, Humphrey ranks sixth among all players with 40 passes defended, according to NFL Stats. 

Humphrey had perhaps his best season in 2019. 

He earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl after finishing with 65 tackles, three interceptions (-14 yards), a team-leading 14 passes defended, three fumble returns — two were returned for touchdowns — and two forced fumbles, helping the Ravens' defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

“At some point, if you have a really great corner and he has the ability to go play inside, there are a lot of teams who do that, who have guys in their base defense play corner, and then when they go to sub-defense, play inside," defensive backs coach Chris Hewitt said about Humphrey. "So, that’s not unusual for a guy to go back inside and go play nickel. It’s just unusual for a guy like Marlon [Humphrey], who we drafted as an outside corner, for him to learn to go play inside. But that’s not unusual for a guy to go play inside and outside.”

Humphrey, who was a first round (16th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft, is not eligible for free agency until 2022, but the Ravens will certainly prioritize an extension before he hits the open market. Baltimore's secondary will be an area of strength in 2017 with Humphrey continuing to lock down the opponent's top receivers.

"You talk to Marlon [Humphrey] about a technique, you talk to Marlon about something, he tries to do it that way," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He will ask you tough questions; he wants to know. So, that is what I appreciate about him."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will Ravens End LSU Drought in 2020 Draft?

Baltimore has never taken someone from the SEC school in 24 years of NFL Drafts, spanning 201 total selections, including one supplemental pick in 2007. The Ravens have taken 11 players from both Alabama and Oklahoma, which is the most among all schools. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta could end that LSU drought this year, maybe even in the first round. There are a pair of Tigers that could be potentially be on the Ravens radar with the 28th overall pick, according to draft analysts.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW

Five Ravens Rank Among Best in NFL

The Ravens were the best team in the NFL during the regular season and several ranked among the best in the NFL. Baltimore had five players — quarterback Lamar Jackson, right guard Marshal Yanda, tight end Mark Andrew, left tackle Ronnie Stanley — in Top 101 players of the 2019 season ranked by Pro Football Focus. San Francisco tight end George Kittle was ranked No. 1, followed by Rams defensive end Aaron Donald, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia guard Brandon Brooks.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Another Linebacker Emerges as Potential Target for Ravens in 2020 NFL Draft

It's no secret the Ravens need to boost their pass rush this offseason. Many draft experts predict the team will find that playmaker with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. One of the latest players being linked to the Ravens is LSU edge outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, according to Will Brinson, of CBS Sports. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Chaisson is the third-rated linebacker in this year's draft.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: A.J. Green

The Ravens want to add a wide receiver to provide quarterback Lamar Jackson with another explosive target.The Ravens finished the 2019 regular season with the league's 26th passing attack, averaging 201.6 yards per game. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta will look to fill this void via free agency or the NFL Draft. One popular name being linked to the Ravens is Bengals receiver A.J. Green, who is an unrestricted free agent. There is a familiarity between the two sides because Green had some of his best games against Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

by

Killadre

Ravens Hunkered Down with Offseason Strategy

Owner Steve Bisciotti previously held a "State of the Ravens" press conference where he took questions from the media shortly after the season ended.He was always transparent about the direction of the team and his thoughts on the NFL as a whole. Bisciotti was joined by coach John Harbaugh, former general manager Ozzie Newsome and team president Dick Cass, Bisciotti did not host that briefing last season, and it's uncertain whether he will take questions at the team's practice facility this year.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

Formula Has Ravens Getting a Pair of Compensatory Picks in 2020 NFL Draft

The Ravens will add another pair of fourth-round selections in the 2020 NFL Draft by virtue of compensatory picks, according to the latest formula by Over the Cap. Baltimore gets the extra picks because of the loss of linebacker C.J, Mosley and receiver John Brown via free agency in last year's offseason. Under the compensatory system, teams are allotted extra draft picks if they lose more high-priced free agents than they sign the previous year.

Todd Karpovich

Big Decision with Judon Looming

There is more hype building around Matthew Judson as the calendar edges closer to the the 2020 league year and free agency period begins. At this point, the Ravens might need to place the franchise tag on Judon to buy themselves more time to negotiate a new deal. That designation will cost them about $16 million. Judon put himself in position for a big payday after leading the team with 9.5 sacks and earning a trip to the Pro Bowl. He also ranked fourth in the NFL with 33 quarterback hits.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Create More Financial Flexibility

The Baltimore Ravens have $31.4 million in salary-cap space with the recent release of safety Tony Jefferson, according to the latest figures by Over The Cap. While that still ranks 20th among all 32 NFL teams, the increased cap space provides Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta will more financial flexibility to land a key free agent. The Ravens need to add a pass rusher, wide receiver and offensive line support.

Todd Karpovich

by

Munna1234

Ravens OL James Hurst Suspended Four Games for Violating NFL Drug Policy

Ravens offensive lineman James Hurst was suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Hurst is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to his team’s active roster on the Monday following the team’s fourth game.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

Ravens Defensive Line Faces Key Departures

The Ravens have traditionally been stellar against the run because of their stout defensive lineman. Last season, Baltimore allowed just 93.4 yards rushing per game, which ranked fifth in the NFL. However, the Ravens have several key playmakers that are unrestricted free agents and could test the market, including Michael Pierce, Justin Ellis, Domata Peko and Jihad Ward.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK