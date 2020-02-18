Marlon Humphrey Ranked Among Upper Echelon of Defensive Backs

Marlon Humphrey has emerged as one of the best defensive backs in the NFL.

Since 2017, Humphrey ranks sixth among all players with 40 passes defended, according to NFL Stats.

Humphrey had perhaps his best season in 2019.

He earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl after finishing with 65 tackles, three interceptions (-14 yards), a team-leading 14 passes defended, three fumble returns — two were returned for touchdowns — and two forced fumbles, helping the Ravens' defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

“At some point, if you have a really great corner and he has the ability to go play inside, there are a lot of teams who do that, who have guys in their base defense play corner, and then when they go to sub-defense, play inside," defensive backs coach Chris Hewitt said about Humphrey. "So, that’s not unusual for a guy to go back inside and go play nickel. It’s just unusual for a guy like Marlon [Humphrey], who we drafted as an outside corner, for him to learn to go play inside. But that’s not unusual for a guy to go play inside and outside.”

Humphrey, who was a first round (16th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft, is not eligible for free agency until 2022, but the Ravens will certainly prioritize an extension before he hits the open market. Baltimore's secondary will be an area of strength in 2017 with Humphrey continuing to lock down the opponent's top receivers.

"You talk to Marlon [Humphrey] about a technique, you talk to Marlon about something, he tries to do it that way," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He will ask you tough questions; he wants to know. So, that is what I appreciate about him."