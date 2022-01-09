Huntley Falls Short in Leading Ravens Offense With Jackson Out

BALTIMORE — Tyler Huntley will spend parts of the offseason wishing he could get back a couple of poor throws that proved to be too costly for the Ravens to overcome.

Huntley threw a pair of interceptions and lost a fumble in a 16-13 overtime loss to the Steelers that was a main difference in the game.

Huntley also failed to throw or score a touchdown in each of his last two starts and finished 1-3 as a starter.

“We’ve just got to translate this hurt, this long season, this up-and-down season, this crazy season … We’ve just got to translate that into our offseason, come back next year and just prepare ourselves for another long season," Huntley said. "We’ve just got to be ready to attack whatever comes to us coming in the next season because we don’t know.

"If you ask us about what all went on this year, we wouldn’t even have an answer for you, for real, because it's just been too much hitting us at once. But we’re going to use the offseason to regroup, recollect ourselves and refocus.”

Lamar Jackson will retake the reigns next season after missing the last four games with an ankle injury.

The Ravens still have confidence that Huntley is a capable backup.

"Tyler is a strong guy, a very strong competitor," coach John Harbaugh said. "He’ll be fine. We’ll talk to him. We’ll talk to everybody. He’ll be in great shape. He’ll learn from all the experiences here. He’ll go on with the rest of his career, and he’s going to do very well. I’m very happy with him, and I love him to death.”

Over seven games, Huntley threw for 1,081 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions for a 76.6 rating.

Huntley is now an exclusive-rights free agent, which means the Ravens have to tender him a contract to keep him. They'll likely offer Huntley a deal and move forward with him as Jackson's main backup.

“There’s a lot that’s going to drive me this offseason," Huntley said. "[I’ve] just got to channel myself and try to work so when my time is called next year, I’m ready for it.”