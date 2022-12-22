Huntley Will Start for Ravens, Three Others Ruled Out

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback in Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons after being limited at practice with a shoulder injury.

Lamar Jackson was ruled out with a knee injury.

In addition, defensive end Calais Campbell (knee) and cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) have been ruled out.

Returner and wide receiver Devin Duvernay was placed on IR with a foot injury he suffered Tuesday in practice.

"We didn’t know how serious it was or wasn’t until later, and they got the X-rays back and it was just a broken fifth metatarsal," Harbaugh said. "So, it is what it is. I think it’s the same one that the running back in Tennessee had last year. I actually was told that he’d be back for the Super Bowl, so I’m good with that. That’d be alright.”

As a result of Duvernay's injury, the Ravens will likely rotate players with returning kicks.

"We’ll probably roll some guys, and those guys will get opportunities," Harbaugh said. "So, it will be a little bit by committee probably. We’ll see how those guys do; they’ve been working hard all year. We trust those guys and expect them to do great.”

The Ravens signed wide receiver Sammy Watkins this week and he will likely play against Atlanta.

"We’re planning on playing him," Harbaugh said. "He looks great. There was some familiarity with the offense, and I’m really, really happy and excited to have him.”

Offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) was the only Falcons player ruled out.