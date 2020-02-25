RavenCountry
Pats, Jags Targeting Tight End Hayden Hurst In Potential Trade

Todd Karpovich

Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst wants to catch more passes and make a bigger impact.

However, he is behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle on the team's depth chart.

As a result, both the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots are considering an offer to pry Hurst from Baltimore via a trade, according to a report in the Florida Times-Union. 

New England was not able to replace the production of Rob Gronkowski, who retired after the 2018 season. Jacksonville had considered drafting Hurst out of South Carolina in 2018, but the Ravens took him off the board with the 25th overall selection. The Jaguars could still use a playmaking tight end.

The Ravens are pleased with the way Hurst has developed and they would likely need at least a second-round pick in return for him via a trade.

Coach John Harbaugh said the goal is to get Hurst more opportunities this upcoming season. 

"Hayden made huge strides," Harbaugh said. "He was another guy that came up [to my office] and we talked for a long time, and he’s another guy that nailed it. He’s going to be working really hard to keep expanding himself as a football player. He wants more, and he’s going to get more." 

Hurst suffered an injury during his rookie training camp, which opened the door for Andrews to get more snaps. Andrews took full advantage of the opportunity and has become one of Baltimore top playmakers. setting team highs in receptions (64), receiving yards (852) and receiving  touchdowns (10) this past season. 

Boyle is one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL and he fits perfectly into the Ravens offense. In March 2019,  Boyle signed a three-year contract extension worth $18 million, with $10 million in guarantees.

Hurst also had a solid season in 2019, posting career-highs in receiving yards (349), receptions (30) and receiving touchdowns (two). Hurst has an average salary of $2.8 million and is not set to become an unrestricted free agent until 2023.

Earlier this year, Hurst opened up about his battles with depression. 

He is now looking forward to taking the next step with his NFL career in Baltimore or elsewhere next season. 

Orlando Brown Jr. Shows Numbers Can Be Deceiving at NFL Combine

Orlando Brown Jr. can laugh about it nowadays. There was a time when his performance at the NFL Combine was no joking matter. Brown had one of the worst performances in the history of those individual workouts, finishing dead last in the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, and the broad jump. He also managed just 14 reps during a bench press. That performance didn't scare the Ravens. Baltimore selected Brown in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He started 10 games his rookie year and carried the momentum over to this past season when he named to the NFL Pro Bowl.

Todd Karpovich

Ronnie Stanley Was League's Top Pass Blocker

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley was named the "Pass Blocker of the Year" by Pro Football Focus. Stanley was the highest-ranked left tackle with 300 or more pass-blocking snaps in PFF pass-blocking efficiency (99.3). Overall, he allowed 10 total pressures in 515 pass-blocking snaps in 2019, according to the report. The Ravens will likely try to reach a contract extension for Stanley in the near future. He is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021 and would command a huge payday on the open market.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Emmanuel Sanders

The Ravens are looking to add a veteran wide receiver to further support quarterback Lamar Jackson. Baltimore finished the 2019 regular season with the league's 26th passing attack, averaging 201.6 yards per game. Emmanuel Sanders could be a perfect fit for the Ravens offense. The veteran wide receiver has solid hands and an edginess that would fit perfectly in Baltimore. Sanders could quickly develop a rapport with Jackson and also provides some mentorship for the young quarterback.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens: 2020 NFL Scouting Combine Preview

It's no secret the Ravens need to boost their pass rush this offseason. The team could find that playmaker with the 28th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Overall the Ravens will have nine selections, including compensatory picks. Traditionally, the Ravens do not like losing draft picks, but there's a still a chance they would trade up if one of the players high on their draft board is within grasp. However, GM Eric DeCosta would be elated to have all nine picks for the rookie OTAs.

Todd Karpovich

Broncos Predicted to Sign Ravens Free-Agent DL Michael Pierce

The Broncos could look to the secondary free-agent market to plug some holes in the defensive trenches. One such candidate is former Baltimore Ravens' standout Michael Pierce.Pro Football Focus ranked Pierce as their No. 42 free agent and predicts that he'll ultimately land with Vic Fangio in Denver.

Chad Jensen

by

Todd_Karpovich

Franchise Tag for Judon?

The Ravens are expected to place the franchise tag on linebacker and sacks leader Matthew Judon, according to a report by ESPN. That designation would cost Baltimore about $16.3 million, according to Over the Cap. It was also buy the Ravens more time to negotiate a new deal or perhaps trade Judon for more draft picks.

Todd Karpovich

Report: Martindale Becomes Highest Paid Defensive Coordinator in NFL

The Baltimore Ravens inked defensive coordinator Don Martindale to a three-year deal that will make him the highest paid coordinator in the NFL, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Last month, Martindale interviewed for the head coaching job with the New York Giants. However, the team hired Joe Judge, who served as both the Patriots' special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach last season.

Todd Karpovich

Publisher's Notebook: Is NFL Labor Strife on the Horizon?

The NFL owners approved the terms of potential new collective bargaining agreement. Now, the onus on the players to follow suit, but that remains uncertain.The players will discuss whether to accept a new agreement beginning on Feb. 21, but the vote could go either way judging by some of the reactions in social media. Both sides are looking to replace the 10-year labor agreement that expired in March 2021 and avoid some type of potential lockout.

Todd Karpovich

The Potential Second-Year Impact of Marquise Brown

Several Ravens players marveled at the speed of receiver Marquise Brown last season. Brown was surprised because wasn't even running at 100 percent.He had undergone offseason Lisfranc surgery on his right foot the prior offseason and he was hampered by the injury for most of his rookie year. Still, Brown had the ability to run past defenders and made several high-light reel receptions. He was the top wide receiver on the team with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

John Harbaugh to Skip Scouting Combine

Ravens coach John Harbaugh will not attend the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine because of recent knee replacement surgery, according to multiple reports. Harbaugh, who was named the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year this past season, is not the only coach bypassing the trip to Indianapolis. Neither the Broncos nor the Rams are sending their assistants to the event, according to reports. However, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta will attend the combine and is expected to meet with the media on Feb. 25.

Todd Karpovich