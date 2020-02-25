Pats, Jags Targeting Tight End Hayden Hurst In Potential Trade

Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst wants to catch more passes and make a bigger impact.

However, he is behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle on the team's depth chart.

As a result, both the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots are considering an offer to pry Hurst from Baltimore via a trade, according to a report in the Florida Times-Union.

New England was not able to replace the production of Rob Gronkowski, who retired after the 2018 season. Jacksonville had considered drafting Hurst out of South Carolina in 2018, but the Ravens took him off the board with the 25th overall selection. The Jaguars could still use a playmaking tight end.

The Ravens are pleased with the way Hurst has developed and they would likely need at least a second-round pick in return for him via a trade.

Coach John Harbaugh said the goal is to get Hurst more opportunities this upcoming season.

"Hayden made huge strides," Harbaugh said. "He was another guy that came up [to my office] and we talked for a long time, and he’s another guy that nailed it. He’s going to be working really hard to keep expanding himself as a football player. He wants more, and he’s going to get more."

Hurst suffered an injury during his rookie training camp, which opened the door for Andrews to get more snaps. Andrews took full advantage of the opportunity and has become one of Baltimore top playmakers. setting team highs in receptions (64), receiving yards (852) and receiving touchdowns (10) this past season.

Boyle is one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL and he fits perfectly into the Ravens offense. In March 2019, Boyle signed a three-year contract extension worth $18 million, with $10 million in guarantees.

Hurst also had a solid season in 2019, posting career-highs in receiving yards (349), receptions (30) and receiving touchdowns (two). Hurst has an average salary of $2.8 million and is not set to become an unrestricted free agent until 2023.

Earlier this year, Hurst opened up about his battles with depression.

He is now looking forward to taking the next step with his NFL career in Baltimore or elsewhere next season.