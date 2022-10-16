Inactive Players for the Week 6 Ravens-Giants matchup

Several key players are inactive for the Ravens and Giants matchup in Week 6. Here are the inactives.

Ravens

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot)

Guard Ben Cleveland (foot)

Outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin)

Running back Justice Hill (hamstring)

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis

Giants

Defensive back Cor’Dale Flott (calf)

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee)

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring)

Safety Jason Pinnock

Linebacker Azeez Ojulari