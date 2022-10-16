Inactive Players for the Week 6 Ravens-Giants matchup
Baltimore Ravens are favored by 5.5 over the New York Giants.
Several key players are inactive for the Ravens and Giants matchup in Week 6. Here are the inactives.
Ravens
Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot)
Guard Ben Cleveland (foot)
Outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin)
Running back Justice Hill (hamstring)
Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis
Giants
Defensive back Cor’Dale Flott (calf)
Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee)
Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring)
Safety Jason Pinnock
Linebacker Azeez Ojulari