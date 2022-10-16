Skip to main content

Inactive Players for the Week 6 Ravens-Giants matchup

Baltimore Ravens are favored by 5.5 over the New York Giants.

Several key players are inactive for the Ravens and Giants matchup in Week 6. Here are the inactives.

Ravens

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot)

Guard Ben Cleveland (foot)

Outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin)

Running back Justice Hill (hamstring)

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis

Giants

Defensive back Cor’Dale Flott (calf) 

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) 

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) 

Safety Jason Pinnock 

Linebacker Azeez Ojulari

