Mark Ingram Provides Relief to Maryland Health Care Workers

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram Jr. is doing his part to support local healthcare professionals in Maryland. 

He recently donated DripDrop ORS to the University of Maryland Medical Center to combat dehydration. 

With medical personnel working longer hours to help combat the influx of COVID-19 patients, dehydration is a constant concern. As a medical-grade ORS, DripDrop Hydration provides instant dehydration relief to doctors and nurses on the front lines that don’t have the time to stop, remove their PPE and properly refuel on shift.

“I’m proud to be a part of the Baltimore family, now more than ever,” Ingram said. “Thank you to all of our brave healthcare workers who are fighting on the front lines of the COVID crisis. I’m excited to donate DripDrop ORS to local healthcare workers at the University of Maryland Medical System and provide dehydration relief to our heroes during this difficult time for our community."

The City of Baltimore has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, and the University of Maryland Medical System continues to play a leading role in the treatment and prevention of COVID-19. From caring for COVID-19 patients to working toward developing vaccines, UMMC staff is working tirelessly to battle the pandemic on a local and national scale.

“We are so very appreciative to Mark Ingram for supporting our frontline health care workers,” said Alison G. Brown, MPH, Interim President, UMMC Downtown Campus and President, UMMC Midtown Campus. “The generosity of our community means so much during these challenging times and inspires our teams to continue being the heroes that they are.”

DripDrop ORS has donated thousands of units of product to healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 crisis. More than 350 hospitals in more than 20 states have received DripDrop Hydration donations to date.

Ingram signed with the Ravens as an unrestricted free agent in March 2019 after eight seasons in New Orleans. He made an immediate impact in Baltimore, running for 1,018 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 247 yards with another five scores, earning his third trip to the Pro Bowl.

