Mark Ingram's Status Still Uncertain for Divisional Playoff Game Against Titans

Todd Karpovich

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was coy about the status of injured running back Mark Ingram this week.

Ingram suffered a calf strain Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns and was sidelined the following game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Harbaugh had expressed confidence that Ingram would be available for the divisional round playoff game against the Tennessee Titans, especially with an extra week of rest because of the first-round bye. 

However, Harbaugh declined to update injuries today, but Ingram was not present during the media viewing portion of Tuesday's practice. 

"We're not talking about any injuries this week," Harbaugh said. "You'll know on [Saturday] with all of those guys."

Ingram, who was acquired by the Ravens as a free agent in March, was second on the team with 1,018 yards on 202 carries. It was the third time in his career that Ingram went over the 1,000-yard plateau for rushing.

Ingram also tied a single-season franchise record 15 touchdowns (10 rushing and five receiving), tying fellow running back Ray Rice (2011). The 15 touchdowns also ranked fourth in the NFL in 2019.

However, Ingram's biggest impact might be in the locker room. He immediately took over a leadership role since joining the Ravens and has developed a strong bond with quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is having an MVP-caliber season.

"We're brothers," said Jackson. "There's a family thing going on here. I love it, everyone else love it. Like I said when I talked to you guys yesterday, every time we are in the building it's a family thing going on, no bad blood with anybody, I love it. We just gotta keep it going." 

AFC Divisional Round: Ravens-Titans Preview, Prediction

Todd Karpovich

The top-seeded Ravens play No. 6 Tennessee in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. Baltimore is heavy favorites, but the Titans have confidence after an emotional victory on the road against New England. Baltimore leads the all-time postseason series 2-1 against Tennessee.

Lamar Jackson Still Motivated By Last Season's Playoff Loss to Chargers

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson still thinks about the Ravens loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in last season's wild-card round.Baltimore had a couple of early miscues, fell behind and never fully recovered in the 23-17 loss. "It’s still motivating me. I still haven’t played my second playoff game, yet," Jackson said

Earl Thomas: Ravens Are 'Locked In'

Todd Karpovich

Ravens safety Earl Thomas fully understands what it takes to win a Super Bowl.He helped the Seattle Seahawks secure their first NFL championship in 2014. Thomas is now playing a key role for the Ravens and their hunt for a third Vice Lombardi Trophy. Baltimore (14-2) won the AFC North and earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. As a result, the Ravens earned a bye in the opening round and are preparing to take on the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 11 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Gleaming Insight from Outside Coaches Paid Dividends for Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Ravens coach John Harbaugh had several guests at training camp this past summer to get a different perspective on running a triple-option offense, protecting the football and proper footwork. Those guests included former Georgia Tech and Navy coach Paul Johnson, Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead, Toledo coach Jason Candle and Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hall. The insight certainly provided some value as the Ravens broke several league and franchise records with their revolutionary offense.

Lamar Jackson Celebrates 23rd Birthday ... At Practice

Todd Karpovich

Some members of the media began to jokingly sing "Happy Birthday" to Lamar Jackson at the Ravens practice facility. Jackson planned to celebrate his 23rd year on this planet by getting ready for practice and preparing for Tennessee in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs, “We expect guys to be at their best on their birthday — their birthday week," Ravens coach John Harbaugh joked.

Ravens See Similarities From Their Last Super-Bowl Winning Team in 2012

Todd Karpovich

Some of the holdovers from the Ravens' last Super Bowl-winning team in 2012 see some similarities with this year's group of players, mainly with the camaraderie in the locker room.However, those teams had completely different paths to the playoffs.

Titans First Road Block to Ravens Super Bowl Aspirations

Todd Karpovich

The Titans were the only team in the AFC playoffs the Ravens had not faced this season. As a result, Baltimore's coaches spent some extra time focused on Tennessee over their postseason bye week. That proved to me a smart decision.

Jan. 5 Vlog: Ravens Shift to Titans

Todd Karpovich

The Tennessee Titans continued their impressive, late-season run, dispatching the Patriots 2013 in the AFC Wild Card round. The win will also give the Titans some confidence heading into another hostile environment against the top-seeded Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. The top-seeded Ravens (14-2) opened as 9.5-point favorites, but they will not be taking the Titans lightly.

Matthew Judon: 'It's Not Easy to Be a Raven'

Todd Karpovich

Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon scoffed at the mere idea of Ravens coach John Harbaugh going easy on the team over the past couple of years. The Ravens players did appear more relaxed this week as they enjoyed a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs as the No. 1 seed. Still, Baltimore is a wolf in sheep's clothing.

Wild Card Games Will Be Hard Study for Orlando Brown Jr.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens right tackle Orlando Brown Jr will be watching the NFL wild-card playoff games closely over the weekend. He likes to analyze other players at his position for strategic purposes. It's a habit he learned from his late father and former Raven Orlando Brown Sr.