Mark Ingram's Status Still Uncertain for Divisional Playoff Game Against Titans

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was coy about the status of injured running back Mark Ingram this week.

Ingram suffered a calf strain Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns and was sidelined the following game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Harbaugh had expressed confidence that Ingram would be available for the divisional round playoff game against the Tennessee Titans, especially with an extra week of rest because of the first-round bye.

However, Harbaugh declined to update injuries today, but Ingram was not present during the media viewing portion of Tuesday's practice.

"We're not talking about any injuries this week," Harbaugh said. "You'll know on [Saturday] with all of those guys."

Ingram, who was acquired by the Ravens as a free agent in March, was second on the team with 1,018 yards on 202 carries. It was the third time in his career that Ingram went over the 1,000-yard plateau for rushing.

Ingram also tied a single-season franchise record 15 touchdowns (10 rushing and five receiving), tying fellow running back Ray Rice (2011). The 15 touchdowns also ranked fourth in the NFL in 2019.

However, Ingram's biggest impact might be in the locker room. He immediately took over a leadership role since joining the Ravens and has developed a strong bond with quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is having an MVP-caliber season.

"We're brothers," said Jackson. "There's a family thing going on here. I love it, everyone else love it. Like I said when I talked to you guys yesterday, every time we are in the building it's a family thing going on, no bad blood with anybody, I love it. We just gotta keep it going."