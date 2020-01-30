RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Video: Mark Ingram Talks with Jim Rome About First Season in Baltimore, Lamar Jackson

Todd Karpovich

Mark Ingram met every expectation in his fist season in Baltimore.

The veteran running back Ingram ran for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns on 202 carries before being slowed with a late-season calf injury. It was the third time in his career Ingram rushed for more than 1,000 yards. He also caught 26 passes for 247 yards with another five scores. 

Ingram signed a three-year, $15 million deal with the Ravens as a free agent in March after spending his entire eight-year career with the New Orleans Saints.  He recently joined the Jim Rome Show to discuss his 2019 performance and relationship with quarterback Lamar Jackson. 

Ingram tied a single-season franchise record with the 15 total touchdowns, joining fellow running back Ray Rice (2011). The 15 touchdowns also ranked fourth in the NFL this past season.

However, Ingram's biggest impact might be in the locker room. He immediately took over a leadership role since joining the Ravens and has developed a strong bond with Jackson, who has already taken home several MVP awards from various media outlets. 

“It means a lot from a player like him, of his status, to come in and treat me just like I was Drew [Brees] or somebody, even though I'm not," Jackson said. "I'm a long way from Drew, but it's a family thing. Like I always say, it's a brotherhood here, and it's just great. I love having Mark [Ingram]. I'm glad he's here and not anywhere else.” 

Ingram also played a key role in helping the Ravens break the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record with 3,296 yards. Baltimore also set a franchise record for victories (14-2) and ranked first in the NFL in points per game (33.2). The Ravens earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs for the first time in franchise history before bowing out to the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round.

Ingram has also not shied away from expressing his faith for his success. 

“God is good. The Lord blessed me to be in a great position, where I’m in a great organization around great teammates and a great coaching staff,” Ingram said. “So, I thank the Lord for bringing me here. I thank my teammates, my coaches, every single fan or anybody who voted for me, my peers around the league. It’s a special accomplishment. I don’t take it for granted. I’m thankful. God is good. I appreciate it." 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Ready to Embark on 2020 as Super-Bowl Favorites

In the next week or so, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, general manage Eric DeCosta, coach John Harbaugh and other decision-making staff will convene in Florida to outline the plan for the upcoming season. Expectations will be high for the Ravens once again, and anything short of a Super Bowl run will be seen as a disappointment. The team raised the bar in 2019 with a record-setting regular season and MVP performance by quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are confident they just have to fill a few roster holes to boost an already, young talented roster,

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Positional Analysis: Tight End

The Ravens don't need to worry about boosting their group of tight ends this offseason. That unit, consisting of Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle and Hayden Hurst, is among the best in the league. "The three tight ends, the three-headed monster,” Andrews said. “All these guys, Hayden, Nick, these guys are flat out ball players. It’s cool to see.” Here's a further look at this unit this offseason.

Todd Karpovich

Ray Lewis Brings Together 'Legends of the Game' at Super Bowl in Miami

The Baltimore Ravens Hall of Fame middle linebacker is in Miami for his upcoming first annual “Century Celebration,” event benefiting the Ray of Hope Foundation at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Friday, Jan. 31 to celebrate the legends of the game to kickoff Super Bowl weekend.Lewis started this fundraising event to celebrate and bring together various NFL legends from the league’s Top 100 list and Hall of Fame fraternity, who changed the game of football such as Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Lawrence Taylor, Michael Irvin, Deion Sanders, Rod Woodson, Emmitt Smith, Eric Dickerson, Ed Reed among others, who will be in attendance. All proceeds go to Lewis’s Ray of Hope foundation, which helps families dealing with hardship.

Patrick Ragazzo

Ravens 2019 Draft Class Gets Solid Reviews

The Ravens 2019 draft class played a key role in this season's success.Baltimore's finished No. 14 among this league's most productive rookies this season, according to a report by Pro Football Focus. Receiver Marquise Brown was the class of the Ravens rookies. He was the top wide receiver on the team with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Positional Analysis: Wide Receiver

The Ravens finished the 2019 regular season with the league's 26th passing attack, averaging 201.6 yards per game. Rookie Marquise Brown was the top downfield threat with 46 receptions for 584 yards with seven touchdowns. Brown was hampered by a foot injury for most of the season. Here's a further look at this unit this offseason.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Is Judon A Trade Candidate?

One of the Ravens's most pivotal decisions this offseason lies with Matthew Judon. The Pro-Bowl linebacker is an unrestricted free agent and the team must decide to whether to resign him, let him test the open market or place a franchise tag on him. There are reports the Ravens could indeed use that franchise tag and then perhaps trade Judon to a team desperate to boost their pass rush. Coach John Harbaugh indicated after the season the goal was to reach a deal with Judon before a bidding war erupts in the free-agent market.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Positional Analysis: Quarterback

Lamar Jackson started 15 of the Ravens 16 regular season games in 2019 and was named the league's Most Valuable Player by several media outlets. He will remain the starter next season. Robert Griffin III was a capable backup and won his only start of the season in the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie Trace McSorley has potential and could battle for the main back-up role.

Todd Karpovich

Top Five Plays of Ravens 2019 Season

The Ravens had some exciting plays during the 2019 season behind record-setting quarterback and league MVP Lamar Jackson. Here are the top five moments with video.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Hope Pro Bowl Experience Will Ease Some Pain

John Harbaugh was looking to get away.After reeling from a playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Ravens' coach and his staff were headed to Orlando with 12 of their players for this year's Pro Bowl. The experience was expected to be somewhat therapeutic.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens

Jackson, Ravens Teammates Have Solid Showing in Pro-Bowl Victory

Lamar Jackson shined on the big stage. The Ravens quarterback was 16-of-23 for 185 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception.(104.4 passer rating). Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews was the recipient of one of those scores on with a three-yard reception in the end zone. Overall, the Ravens had 12 players appear in the game, the most of any team. Baltimore's coaching staff, including John Harbaugh, also led the AFC team.

Todd Karpovich