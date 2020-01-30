Video: Mark Ingram Talks with Jim Rome About First Season in Baltimore, Lamar Jackson

Mark Ingram met every expectation in his fist season in Baltimore.

The veteran running back Ingram ran for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns on 202 carries before being slowed with a late-season calf injury. It was the third time in his career Ingram rushed for more than 1,000 yards. He also caught 26 passes for 247 yards with another five scores.

Ingram signed a three-year, $15 million deal with the Ravens as a free agent in March after spending his entire eight-year career with the New Orleans Saints. He recently joined the Jim Rome Show to discuss his 2019 performance and relationship with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Ingram tied a single-season franchise record with the 15 total touchdowns, joining fellow running back Ray Rice (2011). The 15 touchdowns also ranked fourth in the NFL this past season.

However, Ingram's biggest impact might be in the locker room. He immediately took over a leadership role since joining the Ravens and has developed a strong bond with Jackson, who has already taken home several MVP awards from various media outlets.

“It means a lot from a player like him, of his status, to come in and treat me just like I was Drew [Brees] or somebody, even though I'm not," Jackson said. "I'm a long way from Drew, but it's a family thing. Like I always say, it's a brotherhood here, and it's just great. I love having Mark [Ingram]. I'm glad he's here and not anywhere else.”

Ingram also played a key role in helping the Ravens break the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record with 3,296 yards. Baltimore also set a franchise record for victories (14-2) and ranked first in the NFL in points per game (33.2). The Ravens earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs for the first time in franchise history before bowing out to the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round.

Ingram has also not shied away from expressing his faith for his success.

“God is good. The Lord blessed me to be in a great position, where I’m in a great organization around great teammates and a great coaching staff,” Ingram said. “So, I thank the Lord for bringing me here. I thank my teammates, my coaches, every single fan or anybody who voted for me, my peers around the league. It’s a special accomplishment. I don’t take it for granted. I’m thankful. God is good. I appreciate it."