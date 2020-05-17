RavenCountry
Baltimore Ravens RB Mark Ingram Gets Taken Down ... By a K9

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram has endured some hard hits over his career.

Few tackles were as aggressive as a takedown by a K9 that surfaced on social media. Ingram was pursued by the dog during K9 security training at an NFL-USO tour in 2018. 

Ingram was not injured and was able to laugh afterward.  

But this is what it looked like:

"Listen, man, the dog video ... a lot goes into it," Ingram said on Twitter. "It was a crazy situation. I was peer-pressured. I haven't fallen into peer pressure my whole life and they peer-pressured me to go out and get attacked by this dog. So, the first time, he ran up close to me and bit my arm. I handled him. The second time. he was a little farther away. He bit my arm and I handled him. 

"The third time, they said to run away from him. I'm like okay, I am going to run. Everybody is like, 'juke him, juke him, make him miss.' And I'm like, 'Nah, nah, the dog looks excited. I'm not going to juke him.' So I started running and then I saw him behind me. So, I'm like, okay, let me spin out of it. But I spun and he got my arm. Then, he horse-collared me. But I got up, though, like a champ because I'm a beast. I can't let him hold me down. But the dog, he was a bad mother. I'll tell you that." 

Ingram can laugh about it now. Furthermore, he won't find that type of pursuit in the NFL. 

