Mark Ingram: Ravens Want to Break More Rushing Records

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram was part of the greatest ground attack in NFL history.

He thinks they can be even better this season.

The addition of J.K. Dobbins in the 2020 NFL Draft gives the Ravens an even more explosive run game. Ingram said the players are not backing down from the lofty expectations. 

"We expect to be the best in the league," Ingram told Good Morning Football on the NFL Network. "That's our standard. Every time we step on the field, we want to be the best running back group. 

"We broke the rushing record last year. You know, that would be a lot to go and attain again, but we're going for it. We're going to shoot for it. We have the players to do it. In order to win championships, you have to add great players. I think we did that this offseason, so we're looking forward to the season."

The Ravens set the NFL single-season rushing record last season with 3,296 yards on a league-high 596 carries. 

All three of Baltimore's running backs —  Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill — are still on the roster from last season. Quarterback Lamar Jackson also played a key role with that explosive attack, and he carried the ball 176 times for 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Ingram was second on the team with 1,018 yards on 202 carries, followed by Edwards (711 yards on 133 carries) and Hill (225 yards on 58 carries). 

Ingram expects the Ravens to be even better on offense with a more-experienced Jackson, who was the unanimous NFL MVP. He expects Jackson to follow a similar career arc of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. 

"You saw the jump Mahomes had from his second to the third year, the way he was comfortable with his team, the way he's comfortable in himself, being a leader, being a playmaker," Ingram said "I see that same jump for Lamar. Man, he's special. He has all the tools, all of the intangibles to be great to be the MVP again. 

"We're all just working, doing everything we can to prepare with the circumstances going on. And I think we're all getting together to do some routes and things in a week or so with Lamar and some of the skill positions. We're going to be ready to go when the ball kicks off. He's special, we love him and he's the best. We have his back and we're trying to be champions. That's the goal for all of us." 

 

