Ingram: 'Why Does the Running Back Have to Be the Red-Headed Stepchild?

Christian McCaffrey recently became the highest-paid running back in the NFL when the Panthers agreed to pay him $16 million per year.

Ravens running back Mark Ingram believes McCaffrey deserves every penny and that all of the players that excel at that position deserve those types of pay days.

Ingram signed a three-year, $15-million deal with Baltimore last year after spending eight seasons in New Orleans.

"I think he deserves that – 1,000 yards rushing, 1,000 yards receiving. He’s just a high percentage or a high volume of that offense, and he’s an impact player," Ingram said. "Why should a running back be treated less than another position? All these other positions get high numbers. Why is it that the running back is subject to that?

"Why does the running back have to be the red-headed stepchild? I think he deserves that number. His value on the team, his value across the league, his leadership, everything. I think he deserves that, and I think other running backs deserve bigger contracts as well."

Other notable deals among running backs include Ezekiel Elliott, who makes $15 million annually with the the Dallas Cowboys and Le'Veon Bell who makes $14.1 million per year with the New York Jets.

Some other running backs fell short for those types of pay days.

Todd Gurley recently inked a one-year, $6-million deal with the Atlanta Falcons. Derrick Henry signed a $10.2 million franchise tender with the Titans.

Some of the younger players could be looking at lucrative deals.

"Todd [Gurley], obviously he’s taken a pay cut, but still it’s kind of like a cooler deal for him. Hopefully, Derrick [Henry] gets somewhere around there. Alvin [Kamara] is coming up," Ingram said. "All these young running backs. [Ezekiel] ‘Zeke’ [Elliott], he was at like 15 [million], I think. I think when David [Johnson] signed, he was around like 10 [million] or 13 [million], something like that. I don’t know what the numbers were exactly, but I think running backs deserve to get compensated for what they do. Running the ball, catching the ball, being able to block – running back is essential to the success of a team.

"I feel like we should be treated as such. I’m all for his [McCaffrey’s] deal. I’m excited for his deal. Hopefully, the running back market keeps increasing.”