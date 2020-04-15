Ravens Running Back Mark Ingram Gets Unexpected Guest During Zoom Session

Ravens running back Mark Ingram is forging ahead with his offseason workouts at home because of the travel and gathering restrictions associated with COVID-19.

Ingram signed with the Ravens as an unrestricted free agent in March 2019 after eight seasons in New Orleans. He made an immediate impact in Baltimore, running for 1,018 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 247 yards with another five scores, earning his third trip to the Pro Bowl.

Ingram took some time to talk about this unprecedented offseason via Zoom, when his daughter unexpectedly entered the office. It was much-needed relief to such a stressful time. Overall, Ingram has done an effective job balancing work and family during the mandated quarantine.

“Man, it’s crazy," Ingram said. "[Children] are just always full of energy, so we have to find ways just to keep them occupied and keep them busy; obviously, keep them learning. We go on a family walk every day, so the two oldest, they ride their little bikes three miles, and the two small one’s ride in the stroller. When we get home, they swim, ride their bikes, scooters, play in the house and watch [stuff] on their iPad sometimes.

"[The] iPad time is crucial, so we can have our sanity a little bit during the day and have a little quiet time. It’s great. I just try to look at it as a positive, and I get to spend a lot of time with them right now, so that makes me happy.”

The key for Ingram was getting into a routine. He's confident all of the players will be ready to get back on the field once it's deemed safe.

"I get up early and go get my work in, so when I leave the house, the house is kind of quiet," Ingram said. "I try to get my work in and get back home before they are up and functioning. But, when I get home, they are wired and ready to go. My wife does a great job. She’s awesome. My sister is here, so a few extra hands definitely helps. I’m still able to get my work in, and still able to be daddy daycare, as well. It’s a teamwork thing; it’s a family thing right now, so all hands on deck helps at this time."