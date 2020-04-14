RavenCountry
Mark Ingram Acknowledges Ravens Have Unfinished Business After Disappointing Finish

Todd Karpovich

Raven running back Mark Ingram has a bitter taste in his mouth about how the year ended.

After enjoying the best regular-season in franchise history, Baltimore was upset in the divisional round of the playoffs by the upstart Tennessee Titans.

Ingram is looking forward to getting back on the field and taking care of some unfinished business, namely finishing a run to the Super Bowl.

Screen Shot 2020-04-14 at 2.01.55 PM
Mark Ingram speaks to reporters via Zoom. 

"We had dreams and aspirations are one of winning the whole thing," Ingram said in a Zoom interview with the Baltimore media. "And unfortunately, we came out and we didn't play our best game. Give those guys credit. They took advantage of some of our mistakes and it was just a little bit too much to overcome and we just ran out of time so we didn't play well and I think everybody will learn from that. 

"You can't afford to have, you know, off games in the playoffs. Everyone has to be on point. Everyone has to be focused. You have to take every play with high intensity and high focus because there's always a few plays that change the game. You never know when those plays are going to arise, so you have to be on point at all at all moments, at all times, all season, especially in the playoffs."

The Ravens finished 14-2 and earned the top seed in the postseason for the first time. However, Baltimore was soundly beaten 28-12 by the Titans, who were led running back Derrick Henry (195 yards rushing on 30 carries).

The Ravens looked shell-shocked after the game.

"We had a great season, but we had a disappointing end. I felt like we were the best team – I said this after the game – we were the best team we could be this season," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "All things considered, where we were at, with our team, with our roster, with our youth, with our experience, all the things that we had, with our coaches, we were the best team during the season that we could be. But, we weren’t our best in that playoff game, and that was disappointing."

Now, the players and coaches are looking to finish that Super Bowl run and will be led once again by NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, who had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history.

Jackson completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Ingram has spoken with Jackson this offseason and he's confident the young quarterback can take the Ravens even farther. 

"He know that we left stuff out there," Ingram said. "We all know that. We want to go get it back. And he's excited about the season coming up. He's excited about putting in the work leading up to the season ... and we are behind 100,000 percent."

