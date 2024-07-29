Isaiah Likely, Kyle Hamilton Battling at Ravens Camp
The saying goes that iron sharpens iron, and two young Baltimore Ravens stars are taking that saying to heart throughout training camp.
Tight end Isaiah Likely and safety Kyle Hamilton, both of whom are entering their third NFL seasons, are naturally going to square off given their positions, and that they're arguably the most versatile players on their respective sides of the ball. That doesn't make their reps against each other any less important, though, and they're taking full advantage of the friendly competition this offseason.
"I've been going up against Kyle [Hamilton] since [our] rookie year," Likely told reporters. "I mean, you guys [have] been here all the time; me and Kyle went from, [in our] rookie year, getting seven straight one-on-ones every day, to now, where it's like, when we see each other, we know, 'OK, this might be the only one I get, so I can't have him talking in the locker room about it, or when we get on the sidelines.'
"So, whether I win one, or whether he wins one, we always want to talk and say, 'Hey, why'd you do that, that certain way, or why'd you do that, that certain way?' And even today, me and Kyle got [together] a little bit after practice, so we could work on some technique stuff with me and him and going from there. But I'll say, Kyle always gets me better. Win, lose or draw on my rep, I feel like I always got better."
Both Likely and Hamilton had breakout performances last season, but in different ways.
Hamilton, the No. 14 overall pick in 2022, emerged as one of the best safeties in the league, though he can line up pretty much anywhere on defense. The Notre Dame product finished the season with 81 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, 13 passes defended and four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He earned his first, and certainly not his last, All-Pro selection to close out a remarkable season.
In comparison, Likely's breakout was a bit smaller in scale, but still very impressive. The former fourth-round pick stepped up when starting tight end Mark Andrews was sidelined late in the season, and proceeded to score six touchdowns in as many games.
Now that Andrews is healthy, he and Likely will form what is widely considered to be the league's best tight end duo. While his counterpart often lines up out wide, Likely tends to line up along the offensive line, ensuring that both will have a distinct role to play.
