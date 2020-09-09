Lamar Jackson launches new Oakley campaign

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson helped Oakley kick off a "We Shape The Future: campaign as the NFL is about to kick-off the 2020 season this week.

Jackson participated in the program with two other players that signed an endorsement deal with the company — Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James.

Oakley released a new video just days before the NFL opener.

In June, Jackson has landed a new endorsement deal with Oakley, which is also an official supplier to the NFL.

Jackson wore Oakley’s Football Shield in nearly every game of the 2019 season. He is sporting a darker version of the shield throughout this year's training camp and he'll need league approval to wear that version during games.

Jackson has worn Oakley gear since he was four years old, so it a natural fit for sponsorship. Even if the darker visor is not approved, Jackson will wear Oakley’s Football Shield with Prizm Clear this season, That lens technology is designed to enhance color and contrast in the football environment.

Jackson will also support the Oakley brand off-the-field, wearing a range of lifestyle eyewear, including Sutro, Deadbolt, Sylas and other styles.

Oakley also announced a new partnership with the Ravens that will include product education, player gifting, media, content creation and other strategies. With Oakley’s licensee deal with the NFL, the brand offers Ravens eyewear for fans.

Oakley has produced football shields for helmets for over 20 years, bringing the brand’s leading optical innovations to football athletes of all levels. Last year, the brand announced a monumental four-year partnership with the National Football League, becoming an official on-field partner.