J.K. Dobbins Ready to Get Ravens Run Revved Up ... Again

BALTIMORE — J.K. Dobbins didn't have much room to run in the first preseason game against the Saints.

He finished with 0 yards on three carries.

But it's not a concern.

Dobbins expects the running game to be dominant again.

“I think we’re at a good spot," he said. "We’re working hard – us and the linemen – and I think when the season comes around, we’ll be ready to go. We’ll always be physical up front. The guys work hard, and we’ve got some good O-linemen, so we’ll be in the right place at the right time.”

The Ravens finished 2020 with the NFL’s No. 1 rushing attack (191.9 ypg) for the second-straight season. Baltimore’s 3,071 rushing yards stand as the third most in a 16-game NFL season — the Ravens own two of the top three marks.

Baltimore has rushed for 100 or more yards in 39-straight games, marking the second-longest streak in pro football history.

The Ravens’ 24 rushing touchdowns also ranked third in the NFL and set a new single-season franchise record.

For the second-straight year, Baltimore had three players – quarterback Lamar Jackson (1,005), Dobbins (805) and Gus Edwards (723) – rush for over 700 yards each. The 2020 Ravens joined the 2019 Ravens and 2011 Panthers as the only teams ever with three 700-yard rushers in a season.

Even though the Ravens want to have more balance in their offense with throwing the ball, they won't stray too far from the dominant ground attack.

"I think one of the things, as you think about the passing game, is we throw the ball a lot less than a lot of other teams do," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "That’s by design; we’re a running football team. People like to look at yards per game as a good metric of a passing game, and I think we threw the ball probably 150-160 times less than any other team did this year in the NFL.

"We are a running team."