J.K. Dobbins Will Make Season Debut for Ravens In Week 3 Vs. Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Ravens running attack could get a potential boost with J.K. Dobbins making his season debut in Week 3 against the New England Patriots.

Dobbins is active for the game after being able to practice for the last two weeks.

Since Dobbins injured his knee in last year's preseason, Baltimore has struggled to get production from its running backs.

Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis, and Justice Hill have 29 carries and have a combined 74 yards rushing through two games. They have carried the ball 10 times for no gain or negative yards and have managed just 1 yard six times.

Dobbins tore his ACL, LCL, meniscus and hamstring in his left leg in last year's preseason finale against Washington. He missed the 2021 season and has been held out of the first two games this year as a precaution.

"If I only had that [a straight ACL tear], I would be back in seven months because of my work ethic and my God-given abilities and what he has blessed me with ... to heal superfast," Dobbins said. "All the stuff I had is more difficult, but nothing I can't overcome."

He'll get his wish against New England.

The Ravens are hopeful he can back to the same form he had as a rookie when he led the running backs with 805 yards on 134 carries with nine touchdowns.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has been ruled out with an ongoing ankle injury.

In addition to Stanley, the Ravens' inactives are running back Kenyan Drake, wide receiver James Proche, defensive end Brent Urban, and cornerback Daryl Worley.

In addition to Dobbins, tight end Nick Boyle, outside linebacker Brandon Copeland, and rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones will make their season debut.

Meyers Out for Patriots

Patriots’ wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, listed as questionable with a knee injury, will not play against Baltimore.

Meyers leads the Patriots with 13 receptions for 150 yards.

New England's depth chart at wide receiver consists of DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey.