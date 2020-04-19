RavenCountry
Worlds Collide: Lamar Jackson and Donald Trump?

Todd Karpovich

President Donald Trump and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had a peculiar social-media exchange that went viral over the weekend.

Jackson shared a video on Twitter of former Louisville teammate Jaire Alexander congratulating him on being selected by the Ravens with the 32nd overall pick in 2018. Moments later, President Trump posted his admiration for the selection.   

Jackson had some fun with the exchange and posted another post on Twitter declaring "Truzz Trump." 

Truzz is a slang word for trust and is a mantra used by Jackson and his teammates. Jackson has the word "truzz" tattooed on his chest, along with the words "Faith, Family and Football.

Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

His Ravens jersey and personal clothing line completely sold out in the days leading up to Christmas.

Jackson has also not backed down from expressing how his faith plays a huge part of is performance on the football field, which could also endear him to President Trump.

"God is good. The Lord blessed me to be in a great position, where I’m in a great organization around great teammates and a great coaching staff," Jackson said. "So, I thank the Lord for bringing me here. I thank my teammates, my coaches, every single fan or anybody who voted for me, my peers around the league. It’s a special accomplishment.

"I don’t take it for granted. I’m thankful. God is good. I appreciate it. But we’re just working, man. All my teammates, we deserved it. All our guys around the league, they deserved it. It’s tough. So, just to earn the respect of your peers, the coaches around the league and all the fans, I’m thankful for it.”

Ravens Draft Prospect: Wisconsin Linebacker Chris Orr

Wisconsin linebacker Chris Orr could help the Ravens fill a need at linebacker. They could add Orr in one of the later rounds and he could provide valuable depth.  Even though Chris Orr was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, he is a legitimate prospect. His brother, Zachary Orr, played linebacker for the Ravens and is an assistant coach with the team.

Todd Karpovich

by

handlebarchuck

Ravens and Linebacker Jake Ryan Agree to One-Year Deal

The Ravens and linebacker Jack Ryan agreed to a one-year deal pending a physical, according to multiple reports.Ryan missed most of the past two seasons because of knee injuries. Ryan, 28, was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth-round of the 2015 NFL Draft and is a productive player when healthy. He is especially stout against the run. Ryan amassed 213 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, 15 tackles for a loss and two fumble recoveries over 45 career games.

Todd Karpovich

NFL Players Still Concerned About Not Having A Season

Most of the players in the NFL want to get back on the field as soon as possible. However, they understand the league and rest of the sports world need to tread lightly because of the ongoing challenges with COVID-19. The NFL has forged ahead with plans to start the regular season on time and players are preparing for season at home because of the travel and gathering restrictions with the coronavirus. Still, there are still some overriding concerns about the possibility of not playing in 2020.

Todd Karpovich

Orlando Brown Jr. On Marshal Yanda: 'He's Somebody I'm Definitely Going to Miss'

Ravens right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. understood that fellow offensive lineman Marshal Yanda was a wealth of information. So Brown didn't hesitate to seek out advice from the veteran guard. Yanda's decision to retire this offseason will leave a void in the Ravens' offensive line. It's going to be so different," Brown said.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rory

Miles Boykin on Lamar Jackson: 'He's A Special Dude'

Miles Boykin was amazed people ever questioned the ability of Lamar Jackson. The Ravens receiver recently appeared in the Jim Rome show to talk about Jackson's MVP season. "I still remember getting into OTAs and camp, and people back home or people that I knew would text me and be like, 'Oh, Lamar, can he really throw?' It's crazy that people are asking this question. I would tell them, 'Yes, he can throw. Just wait until you see him during the season.' And people would be like, 'Whatever you say." And now, you know, he won MVP," said Boykin, who was selected by the Ravens in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Draft Prospect: Oklahoma Defensive Tackle Neville Gallimore

The Ravens have already made some key additions to the defensive line. They acquired Calais Campbell from Jacksonville and signed former Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe as a free agent. The veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams is one of the most stout players against the run. Could the Ravens be tempted to take another defensive lineman in the 2020 NFL Draft? It's certainly a possibility and one option could be Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.

Todd Karpovich

Players On Board with NFL Virtual Offseason Strategy

The NFL further adapted to the restrictions of COVID-19 by developing a protocol for the 2020 offseason program.That strategy involves plans for virtual training sessions beginning April 20. However, none of the teams are required to participate in the virtual period from April 20 to May 15, according to the National Football League Players Association. Teams could have the opportunity to transition to an on-field format beginning May 18 if the conditions with the pandemic improve. Teams can hold voluntary classroom instruction, workouts and non-football educational programs using online platforms. All offseason workout programs will end on June 26, according to the NFL.Players, such as running back Mark Ingram, appear to be on board with the plan.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Center Matt Skura Officially Inks Deal, On Road to Recovery Via Social Media Post

Ravens center Matt Skura was having his best season before being sidelined with a knee injury. While Skura is uncertain whether he'll be ready for training camp — if it even starts on time — he plans to make an impact at some point this year.Skura signed a recently signed his restricted free agent tender with Baltimore. Last month, Skura was give the tender by the Ravens worth about $2.1 million. That allowed Baltimore to match any offer Skura received from another team. Shortly afterward, Skura showed the progress he's made this offseason via social media.

Todd Karpovich

John Harbaugh Not Worried About Ravens Focus Amid Social Distancing

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is fully embracing the challenges of COVID-19. While the players can not congregate at the team's headquarters, Harbaugh is planning to use technology to keep the team focused and ready for the regular season. "Our players are going to study, they’re going to study football, they’re going to train," Harbaugh said. "They know if they don’t train and they come back out of shape, it’s not going to be much fun for them in training camp. Nothing could be more miserable than a Raven not being in shape in training camp. That’s pretty much well-documented. Our guys like to train."

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Early Favorites in Every Regular-Season Game in 2020

The Ravens are certainly getting the respect from prognosticators. Baltimore is favored in every regular-season game in 2020, according to the early line released by BetOnline. The Ravens are coming off the best regular season in franchise history in 2019 when they finished 14-2, won the AFC North crown for the second straight year and were the top seed on the playoffs for the first time. In addition to their 2020 AFC North schedule against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens will play the NFC East, AFC South and the other division winners in their conference in the 2020 regular season.

Todd Karpovich