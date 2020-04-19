Worlds Collide: Lamar Jackson and Donald Trump?

President Donald Trump and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had a peculiar social-media exchange that went viral over the weekend.

Jackson shared a video on Twitter of former Louisville teammate Jaire Alexander congratulating him on being selected by the Ravens with the 32nd overall pick in 2018. Moments later, President Trump posted his admiration for the selection.

Jackson had some fun with the exchange and posted another post on Twitter declaring "Truzz Trump."

Truzz is a slang word for trust and is a mantra used by Jackson and his teammates. Jackson has the word "truzz" tattooed on his chest, along with the words "Faith, Family and Football.

Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

His Ravens jersey and personal clothing line completely sold out in the days leading up to Christmas.

Jackson has also not backed down from expressing how his faith plays a huge part of is performance on the football field, which could also endear him to President Trump.

"God is good. The Lord blessed me to be in a great position, where I’m in a great organization around great teammates and a great coaching staff," Jackson said. "So, I thank the Lord for bringing me here. I thank my teammates, my coaches, every single fan or anybody who voted for me, my peers around the league. It’s a special accomplishment.

"I don’t take it for granted. I’m thankful. God is good. I appreciate it. But we’re just working, man. All my teammates, we deserved it. All our guys around the league, they deserved it. It’s tough. So, just to earn the respect of your peers, the coaches around the league and all the fans, I’m thankful for it.”