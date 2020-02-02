RavenCountry
Jackson Named NFL MVP By Unanimous Vote

Todd Karpovich

There didn't seem to be much intrigue leading up to the NFL's Most Valuable Player Award.

By most accounts, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was poised to take home the award after a record-setting season.

However, few thought he would win the accolade in such dominant fashion. 

Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23. 

"There's been a lot of doubt going on, me being a running back, a receiver, stuff like that," Jackson said during his acceptance speech. "That came when I got to the league. I had a great group of guys, a great organization with me."

Lamar Jackson is just ninth player to ever win both the Heisman Trophy and NFL MVP, joining Frank Sinkwich (1944), Paul Hornung (1961), Roger Staubach (1971), O.J. Simpson (1973), Earl Campbell (1978 and 1979), Marcus Allen (1985), Barry Sanders (1997) and Cam Newton (2015). 

John Harbaugh was also named Coach of the Year and Greg Roman received the award for Assistant Coach of the Year at a ceremony Feb. 1 in Miami. 

Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson is the only quarterback in NFL history to produce at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a season. He is also just the third quarterback in league history to produce at least 35 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns in a season, joining Steve Young (1994) and Cam Newton (2015).

In a 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans in this year's divisional round of the AFC playoffs, Jackson completed 31 of 59 pass attempts for 365 yards with the two interceptions. He also ran for 143 yards and touchdown on 20 carries, but also lost a fumble. Overall, Jackson produced 508 of Baltimore's 530 yards of total offense.

New Orleans receiver Michael Thomas was named the the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year honor after setting the single-season receptions record (149) this season. He edged Jackson by two votes. 

Jackson also won MVP awards from the Maxwell Football Club and the Professional Football Writers of America.

Ravens Free-Agent Primer: Wide Receivers

The Ravens will be looking to add a playmaker or two at wide receiver to further support quarterback Lamar Jackson and the downfield passing attack. The Ravens are currently $28.9 million under the salary cap, according to the latest figures by Over the Cap. While that's not an overwhelming amount of available funds, GM Eric DeCosta can be active in the free agent market. Here are some players (listed alphabetically) that might draw interest from Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

Harbaugh Named NFL Coach of the Year

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was named the 2019 AP Coach of the Year for the first time his career. Harbaugh finished ahead of San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shannahan by a decisive 27-14 vote count. The Ravens captured the AFC North title for the second-consecutive season behind a franchise-record 12-game winning streak. Baltimore also set a franchise record for victories (14-2) behind an offense that ranked first in the NFL in points per game (33.2) and a defense that allowed the third-fewest points per game (17.6).

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Positional Analysis: Offensive Line

The offensive line helped the Ravens set an NFL record for single-season rushing yards (3,296) and produce the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg). Baltimore also became the first team in league history to average at least 200 rushing (206.0) and 200 net passing (201.6) yards per game in a season.

Todd Karpovich

Greg Roman Named NFL's Top Assistant

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman was named the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year. Roman was also named the Assistant of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America.after overseeing an explosive Ravens offensive unit that set NFL records for rushing yards and featured three PFWA All-NFL selections was selected as the 2019 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

Todd Karpovich

Harbaugh Confident Baltimore Will Be Destination for Free-Agent Receivers

Last offseason, Ravens coach John Harbaugh acknowledged certain wide receivers might not have been all that excited about joining an offense that mainly focused on the run. He players would be mistaken to undermine the ability of quarterback Lamar Jackson to throw the ball downfield. Fast forward one year and Baltimore could be a key destination for veteran wideouts that want to make an impact with a record-setting attack.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson's Popularity Extends to the Kids of Rival NFL Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson-mania has been sweeping the nation for much of the past six months His No. 8 Ravens jersey consistently sells out and he is challenged to keep restocking his personal clothing line, Era 8 Apparel. Jackson also has an unlikely admirer in Baylen Brees, the son of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. The younger Brees and Jackson connected at the Pro Bowl.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Hall-of Famer Ed Reed Gets Back to His College Roots at Miami

Ed Reed will be remembered as one of the NFL's greatest players during his time with the Baltimore Ravens. The former safety and Hall-of-Famer is also widely regarded at his alma mater, the University of Miami. Reed is getting back to his college roots as the Hurricane's new Chief of Staff, head coach Manny Diaz announced. Reed’s hire is pending completion of a standard University background check.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Ready to Embark on 2020 as Super-Bowl Favorites

In the next week or so, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, general manage Eric DeCosta, coach John Harbaugh and other decision-making staff will convene in Florida to outline the plan for the upcoming season. Expectations will be high for the Ravens once again, and anything short of a Super Bowl run will be seen as a disappointment. The team raised the bar in 2019 with a record-setting regular season and MVP performance by quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are confident they just have to fill a few roster holes to boost an already, young talented roster,

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Positional Analysis: Tight End

The Ravens don't need to worry about boosting their group of tight ends this offseason. That unit, consisting of Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle and Hayden Hurst, is among the best in the league. "The three tight ends, the three-headed monster,” Andrews said. “All these guys, Hayden, Nick, these guys are flat out ball players. It’s cool to see.” Here's a further look at this unit this offseason.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Durability Key to Success

Ravens coach John Harbaugh remarked several times during the past season about the health of his players.With the exception of season-ending injuries to safety Tony Jefferson and center Matt Skura, Baltimore was among the healthiest teams in the league. Harbaugh is hoping that fortune carries over to next season.

Todd Karpovich