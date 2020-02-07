Lamar Jackson-Mania: The Bobblehead Version

The popularity of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to soar.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum recently unveiled an officially licensed, limited edition bobblehead featuring Jackson riding a raven.

This is the newest addition to the extremely popular Riding Bobblehead Series and comes following Jackson’s unanimous selection as NFL MVP on Saturday and as Jackson looks to ride the Ravens to Super Bowl LV next season. The bobbleheads were produced for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by FOCO, an official licensee and manufacturer of Baltimore Ravens and NFL merchandise.

Wearing a Purple No. 8 jersey, the smiling Jackson bobblehead is holding a football and sitting atop a black raven on a base with the Ravens’ logo.

Jackson was announced as the unanimous selection for the 2019 NFL MVP award at the NFL Honors ceremony on Saturday. In his first season as a full-time starter, Jackson set an NFL record for the most rushing yards in a season by a quarterback (1,206) and the Ravens franchise record for most passing touchdowns in a season (36). He passed for 3,127 yards and had 43 total touchdowns in 15 games as the Ravens finished with a league-best 14-2 record.

A Heisman Trophy winner as a sophomore at the University of Louisville, Jackson was also a Heisman finalist as a junior before turning pro. In three seasons with the Cardinals, he passed for 9,043 yards and 69 touchdowns and rushed for 4,132 yards and 50 touchdowns. Selected in the first round (32 overall) by the Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft, Jackson was thrust into a starting role after an injury to Joe Flacco. He helped the Ravens clinch the AFC North Division title and became the youngest quarterback to start a playoff game.

"Lamar’s bobbleheads have been among the most popular we’ve had over the past year and the riding series has been one of the most popular, so combining the two was an easy decision,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We think this bobblehead turned out great and will be a fan favorite.”

Each bobblehead will be individually numbered to only 2,020, and they are available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads are $40 plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order and will ship to customers in June.