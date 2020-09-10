SI.com
Raven Country
Jackson hopes to go from MVP to Super Bowl champion like Brady and Mahomes

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The last two players who were named NFL MVP — Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes — won the Super Bowl the following year.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is looking to follow that same path, even though he was not aware of that recent trend. 

“No, I didn’t know the past two MVPs [won Super Bowls the following year]. I knew about the last one. But, hopefully, the third one will be me,” he said.

In 2017, Brady threw for 4,577 yards with 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions (102.8 rating). At age 40, Brady was the oldest player to ever be named MVP. The Patriots beat the Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII the following year. Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason. 

In 2018, Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards with 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions (113.8 rating). Mahomes and Peyton Manning are the only two quarterbacks in NFL history to throw for 5,000 passing yards and 50 touchdowns in a single season. The following year, Kansas City beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.

Can Jackson follow that same arc?

Last year, Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. 

Jackson also finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson became just the second player to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.

Jackson is still looking to win the first playoff game of his young career. He hopes to overcome that challenge this season and perhaps lead the Ravens to their third Super Bowl in franchise history.

That's the focus.

“I want a Super Bowl. All the accolades and stuff like that, I’ll cherish that another time, but I’m trying to chase something else right now," Jackson said after winning MVP. "But I’m grateful for it.”

