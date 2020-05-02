RavenCountry
Pandemic Hasn't Changed Focus for Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has not lost his focus amid all of the restrictions with COVID-19.

The reigning NFL MVP has not backed down from the Super Bowl talk that began the day he was drafted by the Ravens. 

While he's humbled by the awards, Jackson's main priority remains winning a championship. He's never backed down from the topic.

"In the NFL, the Super Bowl is the biggest thing, the biggest accomplishment to me, and that's what I want," he said in a recent Zoom call with reporters. "I want to be able to lift my teammates to be the best in the world at that time. So, that's what I'm going to do."

Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.

Despite that performance, Jackson has taken some criticism for going one-and-done in the playoffs in each of his first two years in the league. Those shortcomings have been on his mind throughout the offseason. 

"I've got to produce the next week. I've got to go out there and make another statement," Jackson said about his mindset. "We've got to go win the next game. We've got to win the Super Bowl – that's really on my mind."

Last year, Jackson came back bigger and stronger than his rookie year. The goal this season is to improve the mental aspect of his game. 

"I feel I'm pretty good right now," he said. "If anything, I just want my mind to grow, even more, get in-depth with just learning the ins-and-outs of the game even more like [Buccaneers QB] Tom Brady. That's all I want to do right now is focus more on that."

